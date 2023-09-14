NEW YORK (PIX11) – The conversation about the greatest of all time in basketball is a never-ending debate, but it’s hard to have that discussion without mentioning New York’s own six-time NBA champion Kareem Adbul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar’s basketball career and famous sky hook are well known, but what you probably didn’t know is he has atrial fibrillation – the most common type of irregular heartbeat.

Abdul-Jabbar shares his story with PIX11’s Justin Walters as part of Afib Awareness Month.

