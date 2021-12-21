Cardinal Hayes basketball nationally ranked by ESPN

NEW YORK — Cardinal Hayes basketball is moving on up in the national rankings. Currently, the Cardinals are ranked 19th in the nation by ESPN.

“It shows that we’re one of the better teams in the country and in the city,” sophomore Ian Jackson said. “It shows that we can compete at that level.”

The team’s already secured incredible wins over other ranked teams in the tri-state, including Long Island Lutheran.

“We have a lot of potential,” coach Tim Philip said.

And he’s hoping that potential — and the team’s confidence — takes them to the next level. PIX11 sports reporter Justin Walters has more in the video above.