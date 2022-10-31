Happy Halloween! It was a spooky week in College Football, and tri-state teams did not fare well.

In the ACC, No. 16 Syracuse hosted unranked Notre Dame. The Irish scored on a pick 6 on the first play, and never looked back. While Syracuse stayed semi-competitive, the run game of the Irish was too much for the Orange. They fell 41-24, dropping their second in a row after the 6-0 start.

In the Big 10, Rutgers too had troubles with the run game against Minnesota. Golden Gopher running back Mohamed Ibrahim ran for more yards (159) than the Scarlet Knights totaled (134). Minnesota shut out Rutgers 31-0, as the Knights moved to 4-4.

And in the FCS, Fordham traveled to rival Holy Cross in a game for first place in the Patriot League. The game was tight throughout, and went to overtime tied at 45. Though the Rams scored a touchdown on their try, the Crusaders got the walkoff win, successfully going for 2, winning 53-52.

PIX11 sports reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player above.