NEW YORK (PIX11) — Week 3 of college football was full of blowouts, but the tri-state teams didn’t get the memo.

The Rutgers Scarlett Knights entered the week as double-digit favorites over Temple, but the Owls gave them all they could handle. With the help of a pick-six by Shaquan Loyal, Rutgers escaped Philadelphia with a 16-14 win and moved to 3-0. The victory marked number 79 for head coach Greg Schiano, making him the winningest coach in school history. They open their conference gauntlet at home against Iowa on Saturday night.

In the ACC, Syracuse took down Purdue. After a 9-3 first half, the teams combined for 42 points in the Fourth Quarter with six lead changes. Orange QB Garret Shrader threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner with just 7 seconds remaining. The 32-29 win elevates Syracuse to 3-0 for the first time since 2018.

In the FCS, Fordham Homecoming was one to remember. The winless Albany Great Danes racked up over 500 yards of offense on the Rams, but reigning FCS Player of the Week Tim Demorat continued his electric year, throwing for five touchdowns and a career-high 464 yards. The Rams seized the come-from-behind victory 48-45, and head into their tilt with FBS Ohio 3-0.