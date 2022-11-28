(PIX 11) The regular season is in the books, and Rivalry Week didn’t disappoint. Conference Championships are set, and bowl eligibility has been decided.

In the ACC, Syracuse was looking to end the season on a high note after the 5 game skid. Boston College got out to an early lead, but Syracuse came roaring back with 26 unanswered points in the 4th Quarter. The Orange won 32-23, and await their Bowl matchup on Selection Sunday.

In the Big 10, Rutgers is out of Bowl contention, but hoped to have some positivity for their season finale. Unfortunately, there was plenty to fear about the Turtles, as the Maryland Terrapins shut out the Scarlet Knights 37-0. They finish with a losing record for the 8th straight year.

In the Mac, Buffalo lost in overtime to Kent State 30-27. However, due to a postponed game, the Bulls will have one more chance to become Bowl eligible this weekend against Akron.

And in the FCS, Fordham made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. However, their playoff run was short lived, as the New Hampshire Wildcats opened up the game with a 21 point 1st quarter that the Rams could not overcome. Fordham finishes the year 9-3 with the elimination in the first round.

