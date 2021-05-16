Burke scores early, Union beat Red Bulls 1-0

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Kyle Duncan #6 of New York Red Bulls handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 25, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

CHESTER, Pa. — Cory Burke scored in the ninth minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Burke outran defender Kyle Duncan to Jamiro Monteiro’s pass and slipped a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper and into the right corner to help the Union improve to 2-2-2.

New York’s Dru Yearwood was sent off for violent conduct in the 91st minute. The Red Bulls fell to 2-3-0.

New York stays on the road when they return to action next Saturday against the New England Revolution.