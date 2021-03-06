Bueckers leads top-ranked UConn women over St. John’s in Big East quarters

Connecticut’s Nika Mühl, right, steals the ball from St. John’s Unique Drake during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points and top-ranked UConn opened its postseason with a 77-41 rout of St. John’s in the Big East quarterfinals.

Christyn Williams added 14 points for the Huskies.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa collected each of her 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

The biggest trouble for UConn occurred in the third quarter, when freshman guard Nika Muhl twisted her left ankle while making a pass.

She had to be helped to the locker room and came back to the bench a few minutes later on crutches.