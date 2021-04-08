Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season after 2020 season canceled due to COVID

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — The Brooklyn Cyclones, the borough’s own Minor League Baseball team, are about to kick off their 20th anniversary season in May at MCU Park in Coney Island.

There is even more excitement for the Mets affiliate team’s 2021 season after their 2020 season was canceled all together due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team ended their 2019 season on top, winning the Championship of the New York-Penn League, and this year is their first season as a member of the High-A league. This means players will be even closer to the major leagues!

Opening Day is May 4, but their home opener is on May 18. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. on BrooklynCyclones.com or by calling (718) 507-TIXX. They will not be available at the Cyclones box office.

MCU Park will open at 20% capacity

The Cyclones became Brooklyn’s first professional sports team since 1957 when they started playing in 2001.

The Cyclones have had 84 layers go on to play in the big league, including current Mets players Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo.

