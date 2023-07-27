NEW YORK (PIX11) – There’s a new state-of-the-art basketball facility coming to New York City.

It’s called The Program New York City, and they have a team of renowned advisors like Carmelo Anthony, Kenny Smith, JJ Redick, and Chris Mullin.

Program NYC’s main goal is to restore New York City’s reputation as “the mecca” of basketball at the youth and grassroots levels.

The founders of The Program, Griffin Taylor and Jared Effron, came on the “PIX11 Morning Show” to speak about their vision and upcoming basketball camp in the Hamptons on August 5.