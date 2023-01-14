EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — After missing the week 16 matchup with a hand injury, Xavier McKinney is excited for the playoff matchup against the Vikings.
PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook caught up with the Giants’ safety before the game.
