SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Sayville Golden Flashes started their campaign for an undefeated season by beating Kings Park 34-14 on Friday.

Sayville is coming off an unbeaten season that culminated in winning the Long Island Class III championship. Jake Tripptree, the No. 2 ranked quarterback in New York, looks to lead the team to another championship in his senior season.

