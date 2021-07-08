Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

AP Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn Nets' James Harden looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Monday, April 5, 2021, in New York.

Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Knicks Monday, April 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is under way.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn hit-and-run: 54-year-old man fatally struck in East Flatbush

Subway riders angry over elevator closure

Star DNA: Brooklyn boy, 7, launches streetwear line for kids

Brooklyn mom says she's been dealing with leaks in NYCHA home for more than a year

Outages persist amid heat wave

Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss