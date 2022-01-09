Historic move: Yanks promote Balkovec to manager at Low A Tampa: sources

FILE – New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. The New York Yankees are promoting Balkovec to manager at Low A Tampa, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move who spoke with The Associated Press, late Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager at Low A Tampa, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the promotion.

The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019. She got her first job in pro baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.

Balkovec’s promotion was first reported by The Athletic.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports