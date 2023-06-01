PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll had a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Thursday to tie the idle Los Angeles Dodgers for a share of the NL West lead.

Gabriel Moreno walked with one out against Pierce Johnson (0-2), and Ketel Marte doubled with two outs, moving Moreno to third. With first base open and Christian Walker on deck, the Rockies decided to pitch to Carroll, and he came through with a liner for his first career walk-off hit.

Carroll said he thinks it was his first game-ending hit of his life.

“I think so,” Carroll said. “There’s been opportunities, but I can’t remember any even through Little League.”

Carroll fell behind in the count but lined a 1-1 pitch to left-center and Marte scored easily from second with the winning run.

“I was trying not to expand the zone,” he said. “I didn’t do a very good job of that. But I got the job done.”

Arizona won its fifth straight to improve to 34-23 and match the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

Two years ago, the Diamondbacks lost 111 games and took until Aug. 3 to win their 34th game. Carroll, at that time a top prospect, was injured and spent much of the summer at Chase Field watching the big-league club.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll made good use of it, asking “advanced” questions about specific situations.

“He didn’t waste a year in his development,” Lovullo said. “He was preparing for that moment. He has incredible talent and a great gift in processing the right information.”

Rockies manager Bud Black considered walking lefty-batting Carroll, a top candidate for Rookie of the Year honors with a .287 batting average, nine homers and 16 stolen bases, to load the bases and pitch to the right-handed Walker, who had three hits. Ultimately, he deferred to splits and level of experience.

“Pierce has been really good against left-handed hitters,” Black said. “You can look at it a lot of different ways. If you load the bases, you force Pierce to have to be in the strike zone. Overall, we felt good with Pierce versus the rookie.”

Kevin Ginkel (2-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to help Arizona win. Walker had three hits.

Connor Seabold took a shutout into the sixth inning for Colorado. Ezequiel Tovar homered leading off the seventh against Kyle Nelson. Brenton Doyle, Harold Castro and Nolan Jones drove in the other runs for Colorado.

After Tovar homered to make it 4-2 in the seventh, Arizona got back within a run on Marte’s RBI double against Brad Hand, but Justin Lawrence relieved and retired Walker on a fly to left.

Kyle Davies pitched 5 1/3 innings for Arizona. He gave up seven hits and three runs, walked one and struck out four.

COMING AND GOING

Colorado’s Jurickson Profar had his 37-game on-base streak come to an end. Marte’s walk in the sixth extended his career-best on-base streak to 30 games.

EARLY OUT

Diamondbacks bench coach Jeff Banister was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. Plate umpire Marvin Hudson had called Pavin Smith out on strikes with two on to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: DH Charlie Blackmon was activated from the bereavement list before the game. OF Kris Bryant (left heel bruise) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday.

NEXT

Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.72), originally scheduled to start Thursday’s game, instead opens the series at Kansas City on Friday. Fellow RHP Jordan Lyles (0-9, 7.30) starts for the Royals.

Diamondbacks: Host NL East-leading Atlanta on Friday to open a three-game series. RHP Merrill Kelly (6-3, 2.83) goes against Braves RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.59).

