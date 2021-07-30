Andrade has goal and assist, NYFC beats Crew 4-1

THE BRONX — Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 4-1.

Valentín Castellanos headed home Jesús Medina’s corner to open the scoring for NYCFC in the 14th minute.

Thiago made it 2-0 when he ran behind Alfredo Morales’ long pass and chipped it over the onrushing goalkeeper in the 35th.

Thiago fed Keaton Parks for a goal in the 51st minute, and Santiago Rodríguez capped the scoring in the 71st minute.

Pedro Santos scored a penalty for the Crew in second-half stoppage time.

