NEW YORK (PIX11) — As much of the baseball world has focused on Aaron Judge and his pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to go along with a potential triple crown, let’s give a little love to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Alonso was just named co-National League Player of the Week after hitting .333 with four homers and 13 RBIs last week. Alonso also set a new Mets single-season RBI mark with 128 so far this season, surpassing the previous mark of 124 that was held by Hall of Famer Mike Piazza.

Alonso is a different cat as an athlete: open, honest and real. There is no doubt of his importance to the team as he represents the middle of the order power and has also been clutch this season, hitting .297 with runners in scoring position.

As the Mets seek October glory and a deep run in the playoffs and a potential World Series title, the 1-2 combination of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer at the top of the rotation separates them. They will still need timely hitting and players to come through in big moments.

Alonso is built for October. His ability to compartmentalize and focus on the task at hand will prove to be beneficial in the postseason. He has had a special offensive year and we still have games left in the regular season. As the Mets look to fend off the Atlanta Braves and win the National League East, Alonso is a big reason why.

