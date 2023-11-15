NEW YORK (PIX11) – After an illustrious career with two World Cups, a UEFA Champion’s League title, and countless other awards, Ali Krieger announced in the offseason that this would be her final year playing soccer for Gotham FC.

While the team finished last on the table last season, Krieger ended her announcement by saying she would be fully committed to bringing the trophy home.

Gotham FC hired Juan Carlos Amoros who instantly started a massive turnaround, earning him Coach of the Year honors. Their 1st round draft pick, Jenna Nighswonger, also won rookie of the year with a phenomenal season of play. But above all, this team came together to make Krieger’s final season one she’d never forget.

The team made the playoffs as the final seed, and upset their way to the Championship behind the battle cry of, “This is not Ali Krieger’s last game.”

After never having won an NWSL playoff game, the team claimed their first-ever Championship over OL Reign on Saturday 2-1.

Krieger discusses her final season and the historic run with PIX11 sports reporter Perry Sook.