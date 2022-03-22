JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – The Saint Peter’s Cinderella run continues this Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Saint Peter’s was back home in Jersey City on Tuesday prepping for their showdown against No. 3 seed Purdue on Friday at 7:09 p.m. in Philadelphia.

“It’s just a dream come true for us,” said Saint Peter’s guard Isiah Dasher, a Jersey City native. “March Madness, we just want to keep playing basketball. That’s our whole goal right now, being with each other as long as we can possible.”

Saint Peter’s is just the third team ever to reach the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed. But making it this far isn’t a surprise to Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway.

“Me personally, I believed in us the whole time. I feel like we can play with anybody, and our guys are proving it right now,” said Holloway.

Saint Peter’s busted brackets en route to the Sweet 16, eliminating No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 7 seed Murray State. Next up is a showdown against Purdue, a strong team that features a mismatch down low in 7-foot-4-inch center Zach Edey.

“We’re still trying to figure it out. I’ve got a 7-footer on my team right now who is sitting out, so for this whole week he’s going to be [Edey]. We’re going to try and figure it out,” said Holloway.

No matter the outcome, this Saint Peter’s team will go down in history, but their story is still being written.

“To do something like this that’s going to be going down in history, putting the school on the map and New Jersey on the map and Jersey City, it’s really just an amazing feeling to be a part of,” said Saint Peter’s guard Daryl Banks.