HARRISON, N.J. — Cristian Cásseres Jr. and Caden Clark scored second-half goals to help the New York Red Bulls win their first game on the season 2-0 over the Chicago Fire.

Cásseres opened the scoring in the 47th minute and Clark made it 2-0 with a well-timed volley in the 64th.

It was coach Gerhard Struber’s first win and goalkeeper Carlos Coronel’s first shutout with New York.

The Red Bulls return to action next Saturday when former coach Chris Armas and Toronto FC visit Red Bull Arena.