NEW YORK (PIX11) – On this Veterans Day, PIX11 is honoring those who served the United States of America.

Meet a man who recounts his experience as a young soldier in the Army, who watched firsthand as the statue of Sadaam Hussein came down 20 years ago. And hear from a New Jersey Army medic who will finally have a place to call home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

But first, the incredible story of retired Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills. He believes he should have died on the battlefield in Afghanistan after suffering traumatic injuries. His story is truly a profile of courage.

