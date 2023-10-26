NEW YORK (PIX11) – More than 33,000 people have died from gun violence in the United States so far this year, including more than 1,000 teenagers and 200 children.

Nationally, guns are the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 17, according to the CDC. The Children’s Defense Fund reported that Black children are six times more likely to die from gun violence than their peers.

PIX11 News’ Nicole Johnson sat down with five New York mothers to have a candid conversation about the heartbreaking bond they share: the pain of losing a child. Hear about their struggle to pick up the pieces, their fight for justice, and their inspirational road to recovery.

Watch the video player for the PIX11 Special, “Gun violence: Not another child.”