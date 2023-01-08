Some parts of NYC could see snow to start the week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was close, but the Big Apple managed to extend its streak of above-normal high temperatures to eleven days on Saturday.

Clouds largely ruled the sky throughout the day, but a light to moderate west wind was just enough to get the job done. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which was five degrees above average.

Look for the cloud cover to decrease slowly as we head into the evening and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will drop in the mid and upper 30s, and some colder conditions are likely north and west of the city.

We’ll start tomorrow on a sunny note, but clouds will increase later in the day as a small storm system approaches us. As a result, some light rain and light snow are likely Sunday night into Monday morning.

It should primarily be a rain event for New York City, Long Island, and central and southern New Jersey, while snow is likely in the Bronx, Westchester, north and northwest New Jersey, and the Hudson Valley. Accumulations will remain light, however, as the storm will be quick-moving.