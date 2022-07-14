While humidifiers can help reduce allergy symptoms, if they aren’t kept clean, bacteria and fungi can worsen those symptoms.

We tested three popular humidifiers, here’s what we found

I’m not a fan of dry air. It irritates my eyes, nose and skin. On top of that, it’s bad for the wood elements in my house and can damage instruments like my piano and guitars. No one wants to have to deal with this anywhere, much less at home.

Fortunately, you can solve these problems quickly and easily with the right humidifier. But with so many models on the market, how do you know which ones are the best? We recently tested the Levoit LV600HH Humidifier, the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier and the Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier to find out what the benefits and drawbacks were for each of these models. Here’s what we discovered.

Key features to consider when shopping for a humidifier

When shopping for humidifiers, there are a few key differences that set models apart from each other. Besides the typical concerns of coverage area, noise level and ease of maintenance, you want to think about which type of humidifier is right for you.

Steam

Steam vaporizers are hot. They create a cloud of steam that effectively adds moisture to the air, much like when you take a hot shower. On the downside, they also can create a burn hazard for children.

Mist range

This type of humidifier sends tiny droplets into a diffuser and launches the mist into the air. Regular maintenance and cleaning are crucial for keeping this machine working in optimal condition.

Ultrasonic vibration

The ultrasonic vibrations break tiny water droplets down into a fine mist. This type of model, however, does it with a rapidly vibrating plate. Care and maintenance are essential with ultrasonic humidifiers.

Evaporation

Evaporating humidifiers use water, a wick and a fan to moisturize the air. The downside to these models is the fan can be noisy.

What is the Levoit LV600HH Humidifier?

The Levoit LV600HH Humidifier is a hybrid humidifier that offers both cool and warm mist. It has a large capacity reservoir suitable for larger rooms and longer runtimes. You can fill the tank before bed, and it will last all night. This model has an auto mode that adjusts the humidity level to your needs, and it operates with a remote for times you don’t want to get out of bed to adjust the settings.

Why we recommend Levoit LV600HH Humidifier

This humidifier is easy to set up and operate. We like that it has a warming feature. It won’t elevate the temperature of a room, but it does produce a comfortable mist if you’re nearby. While the remote doesn’t have an impressive range, it’s sufficient for most bedrooms. The sound was about as loud as someone taking a shower behind a closed door down the hall, and it worked well in the 400-square-foot room we tested it in. This humidifier is great for colder months and can reduce sinus issues associated with dry air.

What is the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier?

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is a cool-mist humidifier that works best in a small space. It’s easy to set up — since it only has one button, we had it unboxed, assembled and running in minutes. One downside of this model is the light doesn’t completely shut off, so it may be problematic for people who require the room to be dark when sleeping.

Why we recommend the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

The best part of this humidifier is how easy it is to operate. With just one button, it’s foolproof. It’s designed for small rooms, so it’s very quiet. The company was considerate enough to include a brush for cleaning, and it’s sized to fit nearly anywhere, even a nightstand. The sleek design also lets it fit in with a wide range of decor. If you’re looking for a quiet-running, easy-to-operate cool mist humidifier for a small room, this is an excellent choice.

What is the Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier?

The Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier is a smart humidifier powered by an app, so you can control it via your phone. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. The humidifier is fast and effective with very precise performance. Possibly the biggest drawback is that you’ll need to spend some time with the owner’s manual to make sure you can leverage every feature this machine has to offer. That being said, the 300S is still very accessible to people who aren’t tech-savvy.

Why we recommend the Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier

We like that you can control this humidifier in whatever way makes you comfortable. If you want to use an app, your voice or just walk over and press some buttons, it functions well in all of those scenarios. What sets this unit apart from other models, however, is its smart features: you can customize its operation to create the ideal home environment. If you want a larger, leakproof humidifier that offers precision control of your room’s humidity, we found this model’s performance to be excellent.

