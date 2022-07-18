It usually takes 10-15 seconds for a luggage scale to record a bag’s weight, so it’s vital to be patient if you want an accurate measurement.

Which luggage scale is best?

There are few things more frustrating than getting to the airport and realizing your suitcase is over the airline’s weight limit. Getting hit with a hefty baggage fee can spoil your trip before it even starts.

If you’re not a naturally light packer, having a luggage scale can save you time and money when you travel. Whether you choose a digital model or an old-school manual scale, it can help you keep an eye on your bags’ weight and make you more decisive about the things you’re packing.

Best luggage scales 2021

Tarriss Jetsetter Digital Luggage Scale

This lightweight luggage scale has a clear, easy-to-read LCD display that lets you see your bag’s weight at a glance. It’s made of durable stainless steel and has an auto-shutoff to preserve the battery. It also offers a 110-pound capacity with an accuracy of 0.2 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Latitude 40N Digital Travel Scale

With a 100-pound capacity and large, backlit display, this luggage scale is easy to use for any trip. It runs on easy-to-replace AA batteries and features a contoured plastic handle that’s comfortable to hold.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Camry Digital Luggage Scale

This convenient luggage scale offers an accuracy of 0.1 pounds to ensure you get the correct weight for your bags. It’s compact enough to fit in your pocket and automatically locks the weight measurement for user-friendly operation. It also has a thermometer to record the temperature in both Fahrenheit and Celsius.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Portable Digital Luggage Scale

Offering a max weight of 110 pounds, this compact digital luggage scale provides user-friendly operation. You can switch between measurement units with the push of a button, and the Tare function automatically resets it to zero. It has low-battery and error indicators too.

Sold by Amazon

Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale

This digital luggage scale offers a backlit LCD that’s easy to read even in low light. It has a rubber handle with a comfortable grip that feels good in hand too. The overweight warning lets you know when your bag is too heavy, and the included carrying case protects the scale in your carry-on bag.

Sold by Amazon

Etekcity Luggage Scale

This highly accurate luggage scale has a rubber handle that’s comfortable to hold, but it’s still small enough to fit in a pocket. It has an auto-shutoff feature to preserve the battery life and automatically locks the results when you weigh a bag. It’s made of durable ABS plastic to hold up to regular travel too.

Sold by Amazon

Samsonite Manual Luggage Scale

This lightweight, compact luggage scale can measure up to 80 pounds. It offers a comfortable grip handle and an adjustable strap to make it easier to use. It features a built-in tape measure to check that your bag isn’t oversize too.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Tumi Luggage Scale

With its simple, one-button operation, this is one of the most user-friendly luggage scales on the list. It can display weight in both pounds and kilograms and has a 100-pound weight capacity. Best of all, it’s backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Travelon Stop & Lock Luggage Scale

Another manual luggage scale, this model can weigh up to 75 pounds. It has a sturdy hook to hang your luggage from that’s durable enough to hold up to regular use. You only need to twist the scale to reset it too.

Sold by Amazon

Luxebell Digital Luggage Scale

This easy-to-read digital luggage scale has accuracy within 0.1 pounds, so you can always trust the measurements you get. It has an auto-shutoff to preserve the battery and an auto-lock feature to record the weight. It offers a capacity of 110 pounds and has a tare button to reset the scale to zero too.

Sold by Amazon

Travel Smart by Conair Compact Digital Luggage Scale

This compact luggage scale offers a weight capacity of 80 pounds and beeps to let you know if your bag is overweight. It measures in both pounds and kilograms and features a lock mode that records the weight. Its durable hard plastic construction allows it to hold up to years of use too.

Sold by Amazon

FREETOO Luggage Scale Portable Digital Hanging Scale

This battery-powered digital luggage scale has an auto-shutoff feature to conserve its life. It measures up to 110 pounds and offers a sturdy hook to hang your bag on. It comes with a backlit LCD display, making it convenient to read the measurement in dark.

Sold by Amazon

Samsonite Electronic Luggage Scale

This highly portable digital luggage scale can weigh up to 80 pounds. It has a comfortable grip handle and adjustable strap, so it’s straightforward to use. It also has a built-in measuring tape to help make sure that your bags also meet dimension requirements.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Travelon Micro Luggage Scale

One of the smallest, most lightweight luggage scales available, this digital model has an auto-shutoff feature that turns it off after 60 seconds when not in use. It also has a red light that illuminates when the weight is locked. Best of all, it weighs less than .25 pounds, so it’s easy to tuck in your bag.

Sold by Amazon

Escali Velo 110-Pound Weight Limit Portable Luggage Scale

This highly portable, lightweight luggage scale utilized stringent military measurement standards, ensuring its accuracy. It offers a user-friendly one-button operation and an ergonomic handle that’s comfortable to hold. It can also weigh up to 110 pounds and has a strong, durable stainless clasp for years of use.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Fosmon Digital Luggage Scale

These lightweight, compact scales come as a set of two, so you never have to worry about paying overweight baggage fees. They offer a 110-pound capacity and can switch between grams, ounces, kilograms and pounds. It also has a Tare function to reset the scale to zero with the push of a button.

Sold by Amazon

