Best RV bike rack

Always make sure you’re choosing an RV-approved bike rack. The RV-approved designation means it can take the force of long trips on an RV, which is greater than that of a passenger car.

Which RV bike rack is best?

You bought an RV to travel and be free, but driving an RV around to see the sights can be a bit tricky. Having the flexibility to bring your bike along for excursions is practical and fun. If you want the convenience of an RV for travel and living while having something nimbler to explore, hitch your bike to the Swagman Traveler XC2 2-Bike Platform Hitch Rack.

What to know before you buy an RV bike rack

Size and number of bikes

Knowing the amount and size of the bikes you want to transport is the best place to start. If you have one or two standard-size road bikes, you have lots of options. If you need to carry more than two bikes or your bikes are larger, you may have fewer options to consider.

Mounting type/style

Generally, you can mount your bike rack to your bumper, trailer hitch or ladder. Not all RV bike racks are the same style, and some may work better than others with your particular RV. Some may get in the way if you have a backup camera, while others won’t interfere.

Universal fit

If you aren’t buying a universal fit rack, make sure you have one that specifically fits your model of RV. Also, double-check that your bike will fit the rack you choose, or you’ll be out of luck.

What to look for in a quality RV bike rack

Durability and weight capacity

You don’t need to spend enormous amounts of money on an RV bike rack, but you’re purchasing something that holds onto potentially expensive investments. This is especially important if you aren’t transporting lighter road bikes. Make sure you choose a solid rack that can handle the weight over long trips for mountain bikes, fat-tire bikes or even e-bikes.

Foldability

While not always important, it’s pretty convenient to be able to fold a bike rack out of the way when there aren’t bikes on it. You may not always travel with your bikes, either. You could take the rack off if you won’t be bringing your bikes, but a folding bike rack is much simpler.

Ease of installation

Ease of installation for your bike rack is a factor for many people. An easy-to-install bike rack gives you extra peace of mind, especially if you’re a first-time RVer or RV bike rack user (or both).

How much you can expect to spend on an RV bike rack

RV bike racks can vary in price anywhere from $50-$400, though most travelers are satisfied in the $75-$200 range.

RV bike rack FAQ

What’s the best way to mount a bike rack?

A. As a general rule, hitch-mounted bike racks tend to be easier to install and load and unload. They also tend to have higher weight capacities. While a hitch-mount is an excellent option for many travelers, there’s really no best answer — it depends on your needs and wants. If you’re concerned about how much space your bike rack will take up, a ladder-mounted one may be your best choice.

Is it OK if my bike touches the RV while I drive?

A. You really don’t want that to happen. While it may not make much difference over a short drive, it will eventually cause damage to your bike (or at least premature wear) if your bike is bumping into the back of the RV over thousands of miles. If it’s unavoidable, put something soft in between the contact points to protect the bike. A rag or even bubble wrap can work well to solve the issue.

What’s the best RV bike rack to buy?

Top RV bike rack

Swagman Traveler XC2 2-Bike Platform Hitch Rack

What you need to know: Swagman makes several popular bike racks, but this is the best blend of quality and price for an RV.

What you’ll love: The main thing the XC2 has going for it is the ease of installation. Anyone can set this dual bike rack up in just a few minutes. Over time, this sturdy rack holds up flawlessly.

What you should consider: Not all users love the included RV bumper adapter. There may be better options if you don’t have a frame-mounted hitch receiver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV bike rack for the money

Surco 501BR Ladder-Mounted Bike Rack

What you need to know: This two-bike ladder-mounted rack is light, moves out of the way when not in use and can be had for around $100.

What you’ll love: Mounting this to your ladder is simple and easy, and the rack itself is pretty light. Though it’s a lower-priced option, users tend to have significant long-term success with it.

What you should consider: You can easily move the rack out of the way of the ladder, just not with bikes mounted to it. Bikes may stick out past the RV’s side, depending on their size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CURT 18065 Premium Trailer Hitch Bike Rack

What you need to know: If you have multiple bikes to bring along, this rack can fit up to five at once.

What you’ll love: Traveling families will especially appreciate this rack for its high capacity. Not all high-capacity racks can actually fit multiple bikes well, but this one truly can handle up to five. Setup is easy, and the rack can be tilted down if you need to get behind it.

What you should consider: Fitting five adult bikes on here is trickier than fitting a mix of children’s and adult’s bikes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.