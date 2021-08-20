Best Spider-Man toys

It’s said that Stan Lee came up with the idea for Spider-Man when he noticed a fly climbing up the wall of his office and decided that Marvel needed a character that could climb vertical walls.

Which Spider-Man toy is the best?

When you think of superheroes, chances are pretty good Spider-Man is one of the first ones that come to mind. The friendly neighborhood web-slinger has been around since the early 60s’ and kids and adults still love him today.

Spider-Man has seen countless variations and redesigns over the years and has a seemingly endless number of toys on the market. If you’re shopping for a toy for a Spider-Man fan, you may begin to feel overwhelmed by the number of options you have. By taking the time to review the most popular Spider-Man toys, you’ll be able to easily pick the one that’s best for you.

What to know before you buy a Spider-Man toy

Who is Spider-Man?

Spider-Man is a superhero in the Marvel Universe who gained spider-like abilities after being bitten by a genetically engineered spider. The Spider-Man persona was originally created by Peter Parker, a socially awkward teenager who lives with his Aunt May in New York City. Most recently, the Spider-Man persona has been taken on by Miles Morales, the main protagonist in the popular “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” animated movie.

Which Spider-Man characters are the most popular?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are two of the most popular characters in the series, but Spider-Man has a wide range of supporting characters and villains that fans love.

The Green Goblin is one of Spider-Man’s most famous villains. The Green Goblin persona was originally taken on by Norman Osborn, the head of the multi-billion dollar Oscorp corporation. Other popular villains in the series include “Doc Ock,” Kingpin, Venom, Mysterio and Sandman.

Gwen Stacy, also known as Spider-Woman or Spider Gwen, is another wildly popular character in the Spider-Man series.

Is Spider-Man a positive role model?

Spider-Man is often considered a great role model for children. Peter Parker is not a popular kid in the series, but he champions the ideas of responsibility, sacrifice and doing the right thing. The Spider-Man series features strong female characters, such as Gwen Stacy, that embody the same ideas as Peter Parker. Furthermore, the addition of Miles Morales to the series is seen as a step in the right direction for inclusivity.

What to look for in a quality Spider-Man toy

Interactivity

Spider-Man has partnered with big names like Nerf and LEGO to create toys that allow children to build their favorite characters or fire “webs” just like their favorite superhero. Many Spider-Man toys have sounds and phrases that activate when your child interacts with the toy. Additionally, there are numerous Spider-Man board games and video games that your kid is sure to love.

Age appropriateness

Spider-Man is fun for kids of all ages, but some toys may include small pieces that pose a choking hazard for small children. Spider-Man has been licensed to popular games like Chutes and Ladders that are appropriate for children as young as three years old.

Design

Spider-Man has been around for a long time and has an enormous range of toys made by various designers. When buying a Spider-Man toy, it’s essential to consider what type of design you want. Some Spider-Man toys feature intricate, lifelike designs that make for excellent collectible pieces, while others feature cartoonish designs that appeal to children.

How much you can expect to spend on a Spider Man toy

Depending on the type of toy you want to purchase, you can expect to spend as little as $15 or as much as $80.

Spider Man toy FAQ

Does playing with action figures help my child develop?

A. Playing with action figures is an excellent way for children to engage their imagination and develop their emotional intelligence. Children often like to speak for their action figures, which can help them develop their language skills as well.

I have trouble playing with action figures with my kid. What can I do?

A. In general, it’s a good idea to let the child guide the game. By playing the supporting characters, you can help guide the story without inadvertently stifling your child’s imagination.

What’s the best Spider Man toy to buy?

Top Spider Man toy

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Venomosaurus Ambush

What you need to know: This distinctive LEGO set features several peculiar characters, such as Spider Hamm and a venomized T. rex.

What you’ll love: A whopping 640 pieces in total are included in this set. You can assemble a Spider-Man-themed dune buggy that fires missiles, and you get a range of fun accessories, such as black web-slinging weapons, a pickax and a hot dog.

What you should consider: Children younger than eight may not enjoy this LEGO set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Spider Man toy for the money

Spider Man Titan Hero Series Action Figure

What you need to know: This realistic Spider Man figure stands 12-inches tall and has movable arms and legs.

What you’ll love: This posable figure is excellent for playing out imaginary scenarios. Additional purchase of the Hero Power FX pack adds sounds and phrases as you play with the toy. It’s compatible with other Titan Hero series figures.

What you should consider: The arms and legs don’t bend at the elbows and knees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spider Man Web Shots Spiderbolt Nerf Blaster

What you need to know: This inexpensive, engaging blaster is perfect for pretend play.

What you’ll love: It includes three darts and fits child-sized arms perfectly. The blaster is affordable and lightweight and also compatible with Web Shots Gear expansions.

What you should consider: This blaster isn’t very powerful compared to other Nerf blasters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

