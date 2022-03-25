Which Baby Yoda plush toy is best?

First introduced as “The Child” on the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” Baby Yoda quickly became an adorable fan favorite of the “Star Wars” spin-off series. A toddler of the same species as the Jedi Master Yoda, the mini green one is incredibly cute with big curious eyes. Now you can choose from a wide range of Baby Yoda plush toys, which are great gifts for fans of all ages. Take a look at Mattel’s “The Mandalorian” Baby Yoda with Accessories for a detailed plush that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into the show itself.

What to know before you buy a Baby Yoda plush toy

There are a lot of great Baby Yoda toys out there, even when you narrow that list down to just include the soft and cuddly ones. They come in a wide variety of sizes with different accessories, features and levels of interactivity. Considering a few key factors can go a long way to helping you find what you’re looking for. Think about who you are buying the toy for, whether they plan on playing with it and where it will likely be stored.

Size of the toy

A plush Baby Yoda can be big or small. Some versions fit in the palm of your hand, while others stand up to 12 inches tall. The age of your recipient and how they intend to use the toy can be additional factors in choosing the right size. Younger children looking to sleep and snuggle with their plush toy might benefit from a smaller size, while those who want to play or display something true-to-size for the television character might want a larger doll.

Accessories

Most Baby Yoda toys show the character wearing his signature robe, but there are several accessory options sometimes available. Some of these toys come in Baby Yoda’s little carrier, while others feature a pendant necklace, ball, mug or other items that tie into the show.

Sound and movement

Do you want a Baby Yoda that’s just filled with stuffing or one with interactive components, such as the ability to speak or move? Keep in mind, the more complex the features the less durable the plush toy is likely to be. If the toy makes sounds or includes motorized movements then batteries are likely required.

What to look for in a quality Baby Yoda plush toy

When it comes to a character known for being cute, then the details matter. You want a toy that genuinely resembles the character on which it’s based. It should be expertly constructed with features that make it a truly unique toy.

Full body and feet

Children notice when a toy is missing obvious parts. They take toys apart and examine them closely, so if a Baby Yoda doesn’t have feet or a body under the robe then a kid is going to notice. A well-constructed plush toy considers every aspect with care, even those that are less likely to be seen and used. The mostly covered feet should be just as detail-oriented as the very visible ears and face.

Expressive eyes

A doll’s eyes can make or break a toy. If the eyes feel false or insincere then the toy can look cheap or even a little frightening. There is no perfect material when it comes to eyes. Some are made from plastic or buttons while others are stitched directly into the plush fabric. What matters is that those eyes are vivid and expressive in a way that brings the character to life. The most expressive Baby Yoda plush toys feature large black irises with a brownish color around the edges, just like on the show.

Creative packaging

The way a character like this is packaged can help heighten the illusion and the fun. There are Baby Yoda dolls that come in boxes specifically designed to look like the hovering pram Baby Yoda rides in on “The Mandalorian.” While the box is usually just packaging and not an actual toy, it is still a fun extra fans can appreciate.

How much you can expect to spend on a Baby Yoda plush toy

A standard Baby Yoda plush costs $10-$30 while an animatronic one can cost $30-$60.

Baby Yoda plush toy FAQ

Does plush mean fuzzy on the outside, too?

A. While plenty of plush toys have furry or fabric exteriors, this is not always the case. A lot of Baby Yoda toys are “plush” on the inside with plastic or silicone hands, face and feet.

How do you clean it?

A. A few of these plush toys can go in the wash but most suggest using a wipe or towel. If the plush is battery operated, do not put it in the wash or dryer.

What’s the best Baby Yoda plush toy to buy?

Top Baby Yoda plush toy

Mattel “The Mandalorian” Baby Yoda with Accessories

What you need to know: This 12-inch doll features a hard plastic head and hands with a soft plush body.

What you’ll love: It’s got a sweet face and the colors are a great match. It comes wearing the character’s signature robe along with four playtime accessories including a frog, pendant, mug and silver ball. It’s well-made and stands upright on its own.

What you should consider: There are no feet beneath the robe, it is just rounded at the base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Baby Yoda plush toy for the money

Mattel “The Mandalorian” The Child Plush

What you need to know: This 11-inch doll features a plastic head and hands with a soft plush body.

What you’ll love: It’s a very cute toy dressed in a beige robe. The eyes in particular are expertly detailed with a bright, warm expression. The cardboard box it is packaged in is designed to look like the hovering pram seen on the show (but is not a toy).

What you should consider: There are no feet beneath the robe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and BuyBuyBaby

Worth checking out

“The Mandalorian” Soft The Child Toy

What you need to know: This 9-inch doll features a plush head and body with a soft, fuzzy exterior.

What you’ll love: The embroidered face is incredibly detailed with expressive eyes and a cute expression. The doll is smaller and softer than most Baby Yoda dolls so it’s more compact and cuddly. It’s well-made, wearing the beige robe with shorts underneath. It comes in a hovering pram shaped cardboard box.

What you should consider: It’s a little pricey for the size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

