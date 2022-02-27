Which ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ toy is best?

“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” a classic animated series, is gaining attention thanks to news of a new studio headed up by Avatar creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and a Netflix reboot. The creators — lovingly referred to as “Bryke” by the Avatar fandom — have promised many more years of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” content, which has gotten both long-time fans and newcomers thrilled about the series.

With all the exciting news in the world of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” now is the perfect time to stock up on toys, plushies and merchandise. Our top pick, the Pillow Pets 30-inch Jumboz Appa, is the perfect toy for both adults and kids alike.

What to know before you buy an ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ toy

Reputable brands and quality products

When buying toys or merchandise for any popular movie or series, it’s always a good idea to stick with reputable brands to ensure that you are getting high-quality merchandise. With a quick search, it’s easy to see that online stores are saturated with unlicensed “Avatar: The Last Airbender” toys and merchandise that are of poor quality.

Always look for merchandise from the brands that you recognize first. Well-known brands tend to be more reputable. For example, Funko POP! Toys are very popular, and the brand provides consistent quality with their collectibles, toys and figurines.

What to buy someone who likes ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

When deciding what type of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” merchandise you should buy, consider what you will use it for or what the person you are gifting it to would likely prefer. There are so many options that you can buy online, ranging from figurines to T-shirts.

Plushies

Plushies, like the Pillow Pets 30-inch Jumboz Appa, are a great choice for both adults and kids. Anyone who likes being cozy will love having a giant Appa to snuggle up to. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” apparel is also a good gift.

Collectibles

For those who enjoy collectibles, consider one of the Funko POP! toys, such as this Funko POP! Firelord Ozai figurine. There is a wide range of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Funko POP! toys, from Suki to Admiral Zhao.

Action figures

For children who enjoy action figures, consider one of the figures from Diamond Select Toys, such as this Toph Deluxe Action Figure. Diamond Select Toys also has action figures for a variety of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” characters.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ merchandise vs. ‘The Legend of Korra’ merchandise

If you are purchasing “Avatar: The Last Airbender” toys or merchandise for someone else, be sure that you understand the difference between “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which is the original series, and “The Legend of Korra,” which is the sequel series. Both series have a lot of great merchandise online, but some people have a clear preference between the two shows.

What to look for in a quality ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ toy

Characters

When buying “Avatar: The Last Airbender” toys, it can be hard to find a piece of merchandise that showcases your favorite character from the show. Luckily, most action figure brands, like Diamond Select Toys or Funko POP! Toys, offer a solid lineup of characters.

Action figures with accessories

Not all action figures are made equally. Some will come with great accessories that can either be displayed alongside the figure or played with. For example, the Diamond Select Toys Final Battle Aang Action Figure comes with accessories, such as removable elemental effect pieces and Aang’s iconic glider.

Collectibility

If you are someone that enjoys collecting things, consider buying merchandise and toys like this Golden Sokka Collectible Pin or this Funko POP! Appa figurine.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ toys

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” toys and merchandise can range from $10 to $70 depending on the item.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ toy FAQ

How many Funko POP! ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ figurines are there?

A. As of 2021, Funko POP! has about 29 “Avatar: The Last Airbender” figurines.

Are “Avatar: The Last Airbender” action figures safe for kids?

A. Some action figures, such as those from Diamond Select Toys, are not suitable for young kids, especially if they come with small parts or accessories. These toys are recommended for kids ages 15 and up. The Funko POP! Figurines, however, have bigger parts and are recommended for kids as young as 3 months old.

What are the best ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ toys to buy?

Top ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ toy

Pillow Pets 30-inch Jumboz Appa

What you need to know: This jumbo-sized, stuffed Appa from Pillow Pets, a trusted brand, is sure to delight any long-time fan of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

What you’ll love: This plush goes beyond just being soft and comfy; it’s also made with exceptional attention to detail.

What you should consider: Be sure and double-check the dimensions before you buy. Some users have said that this Appa was smaller than they expected, while others said that it was bigger than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ toy for the money

Golden Sokka Collectible Pin

What you need to know: These collectible pins from Zen Monkey Studios are a great collectible item that won’t break the bank.

What you’ll love: You’ll want to collect them all once you buy one! There are pins for all of the main characters, such as Azula and Zuko.

What you should consider: If you don’t like decorating your bag or jacket with pins, it might be best to go with another option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko POP! Animation: Avatar – Iroh with Tea Toy

What you need to know: This adorable Funko POP! toy of crowd-favorite Uncle Iroh is sure to excite any fan of the show.

What you’ll love: Collectible and cute, this little Uncle Iroh comes with all the charm of the original character.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the box was damaged during shipping, which can be a dealbreaker for some collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

