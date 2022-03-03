Which ‘Lion King’ Funko Pop is best?

Almost every noteworthy mainstream franchise is getting a line of Funko Pop toys, and that includes most Disney films. “The Lion King” is one of the most popular Disney films ever made—it even got a live-action remake in 2019. Both the original animated film and the live-action remake have Funko Pop toys that are a must-have for any fan. For those who love Mufasa in the original film, check out the Funko Pop Disney: Lion King – Mufasa Toy.

What to know before you buy a ‘Lion King’ Funko Pop

Animated vs. live action

The original animated “The Lion King” came out in 1994 and is considered one of the best Disney films of all time. The live-action remake came out in 2019 and featured the same story with minor changes. Adults will most likely prefer the animated film they grew up with. Children will vary, but the animated film is more acclaimed and recognized. Try to find out which version of the film the person receiving the Funko Pop prefers.

Characters

Each member of the main cast has a Funko Pop, but certain characters have different models based on specific scenes from the film. For instance, Simba has a basic model that features Simba as a cub, but there is also a Flocked Simba featuring the garment he wore in the song “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.” Many of the other characters also come in different poses or outfits.

Availability

Funko Pop are not just popular, but they are also very collectable. Certain models are exclusive to certain stores—such as Hot Topic, Target and Amazon—while other toys are limited edition with a very narrow release window. This might mean that certain characters are very difficult to find. They may even cost more than retail price since they can only be bought second-hand.

What to look for in a quality ‘Lion King’ Funko Pop

Authentic design

People want “Lion King” toys that resemble the characters they fell in love with in the original films. Some toys do a better job at this than others, and small details like getting facial features right can make a huge difference. Funko Pop tend to make all the characters cuter. All the toys have monochrome eyes that are huge, and these toys have larger, disproportionate heads.

A favorite character

Every “Lion King” fan has a favorite character. Some people love Simba since he is the star, while others are charmed by Timon and Pumba’s carefree antics. Each character has a Funko Pop made in their honor, so consider which character the person receiving the toy loves.

Collectability

Some people simply want a Funko Pop because they love a certain character or a film, but others try to collect Funko Pop toys for the rarity or value. Casual fans don’t need to worry; they can buy whatever toy they take a shining to. Collectors, on the other hand, will want to know the ins and outs of what makes a Funko Pop toy rare or collectible.

Look for stickers on the packaging. Colored stickers and “chase” stickers delineate the rarity of a Funko Pop. Chase stickers mean the toy is a limited edition.

Keep up on the releases. Funko Pops are often released in batches with some of their toys exclusive to specific stores. Collecting might mean keeping an eye out on release dates and traveling to multiple stores.

Try to grab rare Funko Pop dolls for an affordable price second-hand before they become rarer and virtually unattainable.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Lion King’ Funko Pop

Standard, new Funko Pops are generally priced $10–$15.

‘Lion King’ Funko Pop FAQ

Do villains also get Funko Pops?

A. Villains do get their own Funko Pops. “The Lion King’s” main antagonist, Scar, received a Funko Pop, and he even had a Hot Topic exclusive figurine featuring him surrounded by flames. The three hyenas also come bundled together as a set.

How can you keep track of Funko Pop toys?

A. There are multiple websites dedicated to making lists for each set of Funko Pop. These websites also keep track of release dates and collectability. Each Funko Pop also has a number on it, marking when it was released and what number it was in the overall catalogue.

What’s the best ‘Lion King’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘Lion King’ Funko Pop

Funko Pop Disney: Lion King – Mufasa Toy

What you need to know: This is the official Mufasa figurine, which features his mane and fatherly expression.

What you’ll love: This toy comes with all of Mufasa’s prominent features from the film, including his mane and tail.

What you should consider: Some people might prefer other characters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Lion King’ Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Disney: Lion King – Luau Timon Toy

What you need to know: This cute Timon Funko Pop features his luau attire from the famous hula dance scene.

What you’ll love: Timon comes with full luau attire, including a flower on his head and a skirt.

What you should consider: Some people might prefer to have a standard Timon without the luau attire.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Disney: Lion King – Simba

What you need to know: This is an adorable Funko Pop featuring Simba holding a bug.

What you’ll love: This version figures cub Simba from when he tried to eat insects with Timon and Pumba.

What you should consider: Some people may prefer the standard Simba cub or an adult Simba figure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

