Which Falcon Funko Pop is best?

The Marvel character Falcon has increased in popularity since “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was released on Disney+ in 2021, and Funko Pops based on the show have become big-selling items. Funko Pop is a line of display figures based on real-life celebrities and characters from popular culture. The figures vary widely, from Major League Baseball players to “Star Wars” and Marvel characters, and there are thousands to collect.

The best Falcon Funko Pop is the awesome-looking Funko Pop Marvel: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”: Flying Falcon.

What to know before you buy a Falcon Funko Pop

It can be difficult to choose a Funko Pop toy — there are so many to choose from. You can start a collection by first asking which franchises most interest you. A keen enjoyment of Marvel means a Falcon Funko Pop could be a good starting point. What else must you consider?

Bobbleheads

To avoid a conflict with a line of Hasbro toys, all Marvel Funko Pops are bobbleheads. If you are not a fan of this look, consider a different franchise. Note that all “Star Wars” figures are also bobbleheads, for the same reason.

Collection space

Collecting Funko Pops can become an obsessive hobby, and collections can get out of control. One of the biggest problems is where to put them all. Funko Pops work best when displayed together. If you plan to make an extensive collection, consider whether you have enough shelving or can add some. Funko Pops are usually only 3.75-inches tall, so custom-built shelving can hold many figures.

Investment

Funko Pops are aimed toward the collector and are not really designed for playing. They are usually limited in their production and could be profitable investments. Seeking out Funko Pops that are going out of production and not removing them from their packaging may result in figures being worth more than you paid.

What to look for in a quality falcon Funko Pop

Detail

Funko Pop uses subtle detailing techniques — rather than sophisticated molding or sculpting technology — to make its characters recognizable. For example, the Falcon from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is instantly recognizable as that iteration due to his goatee. Funko Pop also adds detail to the characters’ attire to make them more identifiable, but this isn’t always successful. You may want to buy only if you immediately recognize the character.

Originality

Funko Pop prides itself on character originality. Each release should be a different iteration from the last. However, they occasionally are similar, with only minor changes in accessory or pose, and these may appeal only to the serious collector.

Packaging

Some Funko Pop releases protect the figures well, with premium packaging techniques. This will please the collector, but these figures tend not to be at the budget end of the price spectrum. Remember, though, you can return any figure you feel didn’t arrive in good condition.

How much you can expect to spend on a Falcon Funko Pop

Higher-priced Falcon Funko Pops may cost from $40-$50. However, figures of this character generally cost in the $20-$35 range, with some even more economically priced.

Falcon Funko Pop FAQ

What characters are suitable to display with Falcon?

A. Falcon has appeared in three “Avengers” movies and two “Captain America” movies. This means he can be collected alongside any character from these motion pictures, particularly Steve Rogers’ Captain America. However, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” TV show means he is also great to collect alongside Bucky/The Winter Soldier and John Walker/U.S. Agent.

How do I keep track of my Funko Pop collection?

A. There is a handy Funko app that will help you to do this. It can help you make lists of the figures you already have and create lists of the ones you wish to buy. It’s also valuable for its ability to give you approximate valuations of Funko Pop figures you have or want.

What’s the best falcon Funko Pop to buy?

Top Falcon Funko Pop

Funko Pop Marvel: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”: Flying Falcon

What you need to know: This flying Falcon is based on the character from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and will be enjoyed by any fan of the show.

What you’ll love: The detailed attire represents very well what Sam Wilson wore in the show. His action pose looks very cool, and he is supported by a durable stand. The packaging is protected by a removable film for collectors who worry about the box’s condition after shipping.

What you should consider: Falcon’s little reconnaissance drone, RedWing, is not featured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Falcon Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Marvel: Classic Falcon

What you need to know: This is a well-priced Falcon that features his classic comic-book attire.

What you’ll love: This one will appeal more to comic-book fans. Falcon displays a somewhat retro look of vivid colors and camp design. It is an economical price for such an uncommon iteration of the character and can be collected alongside other Marvel retro designs.

What you should consider: A few reviewers complained about damage to the packaging. Collectors should be vigilant and return if necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Marvel: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”: Captain America With Wings

What you need to know: This figure is from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” after Falcon takes up the mantle of Captain America.

What you’ll love: Falcon/Captain America features the iconic shield that once belonged to Steve Rogers, and Falcon’s new high-tech wings. This Falcon will look great among other characters from the TV show, such as the Winter Soldier or John Walker.

What you should consider: It is a special edition, so the price is higher than regular Funko Pops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

