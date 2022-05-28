Which Star Wars action figure is best?

Star Wars single-handedly kick-started the movie merchandise craze with the toys that followed the 1977 movie. Sir Alec Guinness, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, famously signed a deal to receive a percentage of merchandise rights instead of a flat fee. This earned him more money than his previous 40 movies combined! All sorts of merchandise have arrived since then, with action figures leading the way in popularity.

One of the best figures currently available is the Star Wars: The Black Series: Darth Vader, a great figure that will appeal to all fans.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars action figure

Star Wars toys have become much-loved possessions among children and fans everywhere. Some of the original action figures have become collector items. A rare 1979 Boba Fett action figure sold for almost $200,000 in 2019. What do you need to consider when buying a Star Wars action figure?

Compatibility

There are action figures from different toy series. One problem with compatibility could be their size. A 6 inch Luke Skywalker may not look too great fighting a 12 inch Darth Vader, so be sure to check out the measurements before purchasing. Differently-branded figures may also be incompatible with other accessories and spaceships.

Investment

If you want your action figure to earn you money, removing it from its packaging is not advisable. Over time, Star Wars action figures can increase in value if proper care is taken. Attention should be paid to storage conditions and damage to the packaging. Any collector that receives a Star Wars action figure in damaged packaging should request a new one.

Era

The Star Wars franchise has grown over the decades with many blockbuster movies. New characters have been introduced and old ones have been resurrected. Knowing which characters to purchase for a young fan may be confusing. They may relate more to modern movies and TV shows, such as “The Mandalorian” or “The Rise of Skywalker.” At the same time, older fans and collectors will more likely be more interested in the original trilogy.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars action figure

Accuracy

The detail on an action figure is important. Most action figures produced these days have a very high level of detail. Any should have great features that actually resemble the actors that played them and display realistic attire and accessories.

Added Features

The characters should feature add-ons such as the weapons they use on screen. Luke Skywalker should have a lightsaber included, and Han Solo should have a blaster. Keep in mind that small parts, such as weapon accessories, are choking hazards. The manufacturer’s age-range recommendation should be followed.

Points of articulation

All action figures should have points of articulation, whether you want them for play or display purposes. More miniature action figures should have at least five in the legs, arms and head. More prominent figures meant for display purposes should have more points to form realistic action poses.

How much you can expect to spend on a Star Wars action figure

Beautifully-detailed action figures with accurate likenesses of the characters aimed at the collector can cost several hundred dollars. Figures for playing with can be found at less than $10, with higher quality figures generally costing between $15-$30.

Star Wars action figure FAQ

How can I make an action figure an investment?

A. Any action figure should not be removed from the packaging to maximize valuation. Store your packaged action figures at room temperature and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Figures removed from the packaging can still be of value as long as they are well cared for. They should be gently cleaned regularly with a cloth and, if necessary, warm water.

What are the most popular Star Wars characters?

A. The older characters are timeless. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, C3-PO and R2-D2 are the most popular from that era. Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Master Yoda were popularized in the prequel movies. The modern trilogy featured Kylo Renn, Poe Dameron, Rey and Finn. And, the recent Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” gave us the wonderful little character called Grogu, also known as The Child or Baby Yoda, as well as resurrecting Boba Fett from the original trilogy.

What’s the best Star Wars action figure to buy?

Top Star Wars action figure

Star Wars: The Black Series: Darth Vader

What you need to know: Everyone’s favorite villain will appeal to all fans of the franchise, particularly those that favor the original trilogy.

What you’ll love: The finely-detailed metallic finish will be a stand-out in any collection. The Black Series collection of action figures has many beautifully crafted characters that this Sith lord can be displayed or played alongside.

What you should consider: Some complaints mention the figure has a blue tint rather than the traditional jet black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars action figure for the money

Star Wars: Celebrate the Saga: Rebel Alliance Figure Set

What you need to know: This could be an excellent gift for fans of the original trilogy or anyone else over the age of 3.

What you’ll love: An excellent and economical way to collect all the main protagonists from the first three movies. This “rebel scum” group can be collected together with other gangs of characters from various other films in the saga.

What you should consider: A few reviews mention that the weapons don’t hold in place very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars: The Black Series: Boba Fett

What you need to know: This figure was released in 2020 to celebrate the classic 1980 movie “The Empire Strikes Back.”

What you’ll love: This well-detailed figure has a carbonized graphic finish, giving it a sleek look. The character Boba Fett has been resurrected recently in the Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian.” Fans can prepare for this upcoming solo series by adding this figure to any collection.

What you should consider: His accessories are small weapons not recommended for children under 4 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

