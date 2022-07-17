The idea for a children’s playground goes back as far as 1848, but the first playground actually opened in 1887 in San Francisco, Calif.

Which kids’ playset accessories are best?

Playsets are great for backyard fun, but how many times can you go down the same slide or sit on the same tired swing? Many playsets offer only a few options and those can get boring very quickly. Instead of replacing the entire set, think about a budget-friendly alternative like playset accessories. Playset accessories breathe life into your playset with new and exciting challenges and will spark your child’s imagination over and over again.

What are the best kids’ playset accessories to buy?

Top pirate wheel

Jungle Gym Kingdom Pirate Ship Wheel

What you need to know: Ahoy matey! Let them release their inner pirate with this exciting ship wheel.

What you’ll love: Sail around the world with this easy-to-install wheel that can be placed on your existing plastic or wood playset. When you’ve tired of one placement, simply move it to the other side for new adventures. This wheel comes in four vivid colors.

What you should consider: Don’t twist the screw too tight or the wheel won’t spin properly.

Top climbing rope

Zncmrr Climbing Rope with Platforms and Disc Swing Seat

What you need to know: This is a heavy-duty climbing rope with a platform designed for climbing or swinging.

What you’ll love: Your kids will work on their balance and coordination with this high-quality, 6-foot 3-inch climbing rope. Four small platforms assist in climbing up to the very top. You can easily attach the rope to a tree if you don’t have enough available space on your playset.

What you should consider: Several users reported that the black hanging strap was not very strong.

Top baby swing

Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure Swing

What you need to know: This Little Tikes baby swing converts into a toddler swing and has a weight limit of 50 pounds.

What you’ll love: Not every swing set or playset includes a swing suitable for children under two. This comfortable swing provides additional support and security, including multiple safety straps and a generous bucket seat — everything the little ones need in order to swing securely. The plastic T-bar can be pushed to the bottom of the seat to accommodate toddlers.

What you should consider: The swing is a fixed height, so you may need to use an additional rope to properly fit your play structure.

Top obstacle course kit

Jugader 50 foot Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for kids

What you need to know: This robust kit of 10 playset accessories is perfect for hanging on your current playset.

What you’ll love: Compete against the family or invite the neighborhood kids over to see who can complete this ninja warrior course. This kit includes a climbing net, swing, ladder, ninja wheel, monkey bars, gym rings, rope knots, hardware, and a storage bag. It also includes a slackline that you can tie between two trees for extra practice with balance and coordination. Your kids will spend hours attempting all of the obstacles in this set.

What you should consider: The set is a little more expensive than other playset accessories on this list.

Top climbing net

BeneLabel Climbing Cargo Net

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-install cargo net featuring high-quality plastic buckles and rust-proof hardware.

What you’ll love: You can hang this nylon cargo net directly onto the playset itself or use pre-existing hooks and some carabiners. The net measures 77 inches long and 30 inches wide. The plastic buckles are much gentler on little hands than metal fixtures. The rope is also soft to the touch and won’t rot or mold, even in the harshest elements. This net is much sturdier than most other playset nets.

What you should consider: There is no hanging hardware included, so you might need to take a trip to the store.

Top surfboard swing

Swurfer The Original Tree Swing with skateboard seat

What you need to know: Get a great workout or simply swing in the breeze with this incredible swinging skateboard.

What you’ll love: This skateboard swing is great for adults and children ages 6 and up. Simply balance both feet on the board and you can swing side to side or front to back, controlling your movement with the adjustable handles. If you’d rather skip the workout, just sit on the board and swing as normal.

What you should consider: The swing has a 200-pound weight limit, so it’s not suitable for all adults.

Top trapeze bar

Jungle Gym Kingdom Trapeze Swing Bar

What you need to know: It’s a trapeze metal bar with two easy-grip plastic rings, ideal for a budding gymnast.

What you’ll love: This trapeze comes fully assembled and ready to be used. Swing from the plastic rings and bar, which are powder-coated for better grip. The chain is coated in EVA plastic to protect it from pinching or slipping. Adults can join in on the fun, as the trapeze has a 300-pound weight limit.

What you should consider: Mounting hardware is not included with the purchase.

Top climbing holds

Jungle Gym Kingdom Rock Climbing Holds for kids

What you need to know: This is a vibrantly colored set of rock-climbing holds that can be added to your existing structure.

What you’ll love: These easy-to-install climbing wall holds are made of high-quality, durable plastic that can withstand outdoor conditions. This set includes a knotted rope, which allows children an alternative way to scale the playset using the holds.

What you should consider: Several reviewers mentioned that the included bolts were too short for their structures.

