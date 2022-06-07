Which spice drawer organizer is best?

People who keep their spices in drawers like them out of the way and out of sight, for a cleaner, less cluttered look to their kitchens. Drawer organizers allow you to keep every spice you need exactly where you need it to save you time while you cook.

If you’re looking for a chef-quality spice drawer organizer, take a look at the SpaceAid Four-Tier Spice Drawer Organizer With 28 Spice Jars and 386 Labels. The clear glass jars let you see what’s inside, and the airtight metal caps keep your spices fresher for longer.

What to know before you buy a spice drawer organizer

How much space you have

Measure the amount of interior space in the kitchen drawer where you want to keep your spices. Measure its width and depth, of course, but don’t forget to measure the height, too.

Layout

Most spice drawer organizers have the bottles lying flat. Some tilt the bottles and jars toward you to make the labels easier to see and the containers easier to grab. Slanted organizers need more height clearance than designs where the containers lay flat.

Material

Spice drawer organizers may be made of plastic, wood or metal. Bamboo is the most popular of the woods. Fiberboard is the cheapest and the least durable.

Number of spices

Count the number of spice jars you have and look for organizers made to hold that many or more.

What to look for in a quality spice drawer organizer

Jars

The clear, refillable jars that come with organizing systems are uniformly sized, the most efficient way to store your cooking and baking spices. Simple drawer spice racks can be used with spice jars just as they come from the store, but there are two drawbacks to this approach. Spice jars are not always the same size, and the labels may be cluttered with information and artwork that renders them difficult to read.

Labels

When you label your own spice jars, you are adding a nice personal touch. You also get a uniform look that is easy to read.

Expandable

Some spice drawer organizers are made in modules that can be connected to add additional rows of jars. This is especially helpful for newer cooks as their cooking skill increases and they try recipes that use more spices.

How much you can expect to spend on a spice drawer organizer

Simple spice drawer organizers are $10-$20, depending on their size and the materials they are made of. Spice drawer organizers that include jars and labels cost $40-$50.

Spice drawer organizer FAQ

What are the advantages to keeping my spices in a drawer?

A. The most obvious one is they are out of sight, giving your kitchen a cleaner look. Another is that your jars and bottles stay cleaner. An added bonus is that spices in a drawer are easier for shorter cooks to reach.

Will any size spice bottle or jar fit in my drawer organizer?

A. Most will, but not all. If you buy all your spices from the same company, such as McCormick, Spice Islands or your store’s brand, they will all fit neatly inside your drawer.

How do I keep my spice organizer from sliding around in the drawer?

A. The best way is to choose an organizer that fits snugly in your available space. You can also choose an organizer with a non-skid backing on the bottom.

What’s the best spice drawer organizer to buy?

Top spice drawer organizer

SpaceAid Four-Tier Spice Drawer Organizer

What you need to know: Create your own chef-level spice drawer with this large-capacity metal tray.

What you’ll love: You get 28 clear glass jars, 4.5 inches tall with airtight metal caps to keep your spices fresher for longer. (You can also choose a size that holds 24, 32 or 36 jars.) They come with 340 preprinted labels, and 46 blank ones with a chalk marker so you can make your own.

What you should consider: This organizer may be too much for the casual chef.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spice drawer organizer for the money

mDesign Expandable Plastic Deluxe Spice Rack Drawer Organizer

What you need to know: The slim profile of this design fits most drawers, even smaller ones.

What you’ll love: The borderless design lets you use spice jars and cans of different sizes and shapes. The three-tiered slanted design tilts the jars toward you for easier reading. This organizer expands from 8 to 15 inches wide. No tools are needed and no assembly is required.

What you should consider: Its adjustability means this spice drawer organizer is less sturdy than ones with fixed widths.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

YouCopia Spice Drawer Liner

What you need to know: This cleverly designed organizer lets you create your own custom layout.

What you’ll love: It’s made of 10 feet of soft foam that you cut with scissors for a perfect fit. The foam is non-skid on the bottom and the design has molded channels for your spices and ridges between the channels, all of which keeps your spices from sliding or rolling.

What you should consider: This simple solution is not as sturdy as a wood, metal or plastic organizer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

