The brake pads on inline skates are small enough to wear out surprisingly fast. Make sure to check them regularly or you could skate right into an accident.

Which inline skates are best?

Inline skates aren’t just for the roller rink. They’re popularly used in skate parks and frequently used as a method of quick transportation. You’ll need to buy the right kind of inline skates for each of these locations and uses, or you could needlessly struggle.

The best inline skates are the Rollerblade Zetrablade Men’s Adult Fitness Inline Skate. This model comes from one of the oldest brands in roller skating and has multiple features that make it the perfect choice for a beginner.

What to know before you buy inline skates

Hard vs. soft boot

Each boot type has its own pros and cons.

Hard boots are more durable and respond better to small movements. Their higher weights provide a stabilizing effect. They’re perfect for beginners.

Soft boots are more comfortable, thanks to increased flexibility and ventilation. Their lower weights let them reach higher speeds for long-distance travel. More skill is required to control them, however, making them best suited to experienced skaters.

Wheels

There are multiple aspects to consider regarding an inline skate’s wheels.

Size: The size of your wheels affects how your skate handles, with larger wheels having faster top speeds and smaller wheels having sharper control. Beginners should pick wheels between 70 to 90 millimeters, as they exist comfortably in the middle. Advanced skaters can use sizes of 55-60 mm at the skate park or 110 to 130 for transportation.

Number: Inline skates use three, four or five wheels. The more wheels you have, the more stable you'll be.

Hardness: A wheel's hardness relates to what kind of surface it's meant to glide over. Harder wheels are more durable but have less grip and impact absorption. Indoor skates usually use hard wheels while outdoor skates use soft wheels.

Shape: Wheels come in three shapes: flat, moderate and round. Some organizations call them flat, round and bullet instead, respectively, so use caution when shopping. Flat wheels have a wide surface while round wheels have a narrow surface. The more surface area connecting with the ground, the more stable you'll be, but the slower you'll be able to go.

What to look for in quality inline skates

Frame

The frame is what holds the wheels. It’s made from one of three materials: carbon, aluminum and plastic.

Carbon is the lightest and most durable option. It can cost hundreds of dollars, marking it as professional-grade only.

Aluminum is far more affordable when you want a high degree of lightness and durability. It's still an investment, as most cost around $100, give or take $25.

Plastic frames don't cost much, a boon when you consider their low durability. Their high weight and flexibility also hold them back.

Closure

Inline skates secure to your foot using one method or a combination of them. Laces are the most common, thanks to their low cost and ease of adjustment. Buckles and Velcro are also popular and can provide a tighter fit. Dial-and-loop closures, found only in top-dollar skates, are quick to secure and the tightest.

How much you can expect to spend on inline skates

Beginner to intermediate skates usually run $50-$250, with advanced skates costing as much as $500.

Inline skates FAQ

What’s the difference between men’s and women’s inline skates?

A. Very little. Most inline skates are unisex, but a few offer differences between the sexes. For example, men’s skates tend to have wider boots, while women’s may stay lower on the ankle. They may still fit the opposite sex, you’ll just need to use a shoe-size conversion chart to find the right size.

Why are inline skates considered easier to learn on?

A. It’s because of their longer surfaces, which makes them more stable than quad skates. However, some prefer the wider surface of quad skates despite the lower average stability. If you aren’t sure which you’ll prefer, try both styles out at your local roller rink before making a purchase.

What are the best inline skates to buy?

Top inline skates

Rollerblade Zetrablade Men’s Adult Fitness Inline Skate

What you need to know: These come from the brand that’s synonymous with roller skating.

What you’ll love: They’ve been manufactured for beginning roller skaters, carefully balanced and with high ankle support. The inner sections of the boots are padded. A low center of gravity translates to a more stable skate. It has 80-millimeter wheels.

What you should consider: The wheels aren’t well designed for use on sidewalks. Advanced skaters will be held back by the skates’ design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top inline skates for the money

Bladerunner Advantage Pro XT Men’s Inline Skate

What you need to know: This lower-cost option is made with novices in mind.

What you’ll love: These skates are available in men’s sizes 7 to 13. The boot’s interior is padded for comfort. The boot is tightly secured using a tight series of buckles, laces and straps. It includes 80-millimeter wheels and the whole skate weighs only 6.8 pounds.

What you should consider: The rear brake is difficult to remove from the skate. The wheels aren’t meant for use on streets. The ankle can dig in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Liku Professional Unisex Inline Skates

What you need to know: These are a good option for skaters looking to improve.

What you’ll love: These skates are available in men’s sizes 6 to 10.5 and women’s sizes 7 to 11.5. The lining is padded for comfort but can be removed. Ventilation holes in the front and rear help prevent sweating. A buckle, strap and lace securing method keeps the boot tightly secured.

What you should consider: The shell of the boot’s durability is suspect. Some consumers reported issues with the brakes. The lining can detach without you meaning it to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

