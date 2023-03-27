Which kitten food supplement is best?

A new kitten is cute, playful and fun, but it can also be a lot of work. Kittens are full of energy and grow fast, so they require special nutrition during their first year of development.

Food supplements help kittens transition from their mother’s milk to solid food. They can also fill nutritional gaps and help kittens get the vitamins and minerals they need to reach adulthood. The best is the PetAg Bene-Bac Plus Pet Powder Supplement. It’s excellent for overall digestive health or if your pet has problems that can deplete nutrients.

What to know before you buy a kitten food supplement

Kitten nutritional requirements

Kittens can’t eat regular cat food because they have specific nutritional needs. According to PetMD, kittens require a diet high in animal-based protein, fat, calories and nutrients, such as calcium and phosphorus. Taurine, chlorine and omega-3 fatty acids, and essential amino acids, such as arginine, lysine and methionine are also crucial components of a kitten’s diet.

Why use kitten food supplements?

A kitten expends a lot of energy and requires quality nutrition to grow, but its development can be affected if it struggles to transition from milk to kitten food. Supplements can fill those nutritional gaps and provide much-needed calories. They are also helpful if your kitten suffers digestive issues or is a picky eater.

Before giving your kitten any supplement, check with your veterinarian to ensure it doesn’t have any medical conditions and that you aren’t giving it a supplement it doesn’t need.

What to look for in a quality kitten food supplement

Supplement form

Kitten food supplements include but are not limited to milk replacements. These typically come in powder or pre-mixed powdered milk form. Liquid milk replacements are more convenient, but they’re expensive and tend to contain fewer servings than powdered forms.

When buying a pre-mixed supplement, always check the label to make sure the expiration date hasn’t passed and that you’re storing it properly.

Kitten supplements can also come in gel or oil form, depending on their ingredients. When selecting any supplements, it’s best to avoid those that contain sweeteners because they could lead to stomach issues. Always keep an eye on your kitten to see how it reacts to the supplement.

Probiotics

Kittens can suffer digestive problems due to stress, illness or sudden dietary changes, so supplements containing probiotics help maintain digestive health. If left untreated, these digestive problems can lead to weight, hormonal and health issues as your kitten matures.

Appetite enhancement

A change in environment and digestive issues can decrease a kitten’s appetite. Some are just picky eaters, too, which can impede their development. Supplements that stimulate appetite are an excellent way to ensure your kitten gets the nutrition it needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitten food supplement

Prices can range from $5-$35 depending on the type of supplement and its combination of nutrients. Supplements with multiple ingredients are more expensive than single-nutrient supplements.

Kitten food supplement FAQ

Can kittens drink milk?

A. The best milk for kittens is their mother’s milk or a kitten milk replacement. Never feed a kitten milk from a cow. It’s unnecessary because once a kitten has been weaned off its mother’s milk, it doesn’t require milk in its diet.

When can I start feeding my kitten solid food?

A. When a kitten starts to wean, it can transition to wet food or moist kibble. You can slowly decrease the amount of water in the kibble over time. When kittens reach six to eight weeks old, they should be ready to eat only wet or dry food. You can switch to adult food when your kitten turns 1, but some larger breeds take longer to mature.

What’s the best kitten food supplement to buy?

Top kitten food supplement

PetAg Bene-Bac Plus Pet Powder Supplement

What you need to know: Specifically formulated to support digestive health, this kitten probiotic contains natural microorganisms.

What you’ll love: Whether your kitten is weaning, requires bottle feeding, is recovering from surgery, needs an antibiotic, or just a nutritional boost after traveling, this combination of prebiotics and probiotics can help get its digestive system back on track. This supplement can help even when your kitten becomes fully grown.

What you should consider: The dosage is based on size and weight, so make sure you know your pet’s current weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitten food supplement for the money

Hartz Powdered Kitten Milk Replacer Formula

What you need to know: This easy-to-mix powdered formula has been developed to match a mother’s milk.

What you’ll love: You only need to mix the powder with room-temperature water and add it to the nursing bottle. It contains essential nutrients required for growth and development, including calcium, taurine, lysine and linoleic acid. This formula helps develop strong bones, improves respiratory health and promotes healthy skin and fur. It can also be fed to pregnant, nursing or convalescing cats.

What you should consider: Kittens can be picky eaters, so if this formula is not to their liking, there are other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PetAg KMR 2nd Step Weaning Kitten Food Supplement

What you need to know: This powdered supplement is easy to digest and ideal for kittens two to eight weeks old as they transition from their mother’s milk or bottle-feeding to solid foods.

What you’ll love: The protein-rich nutrients and natural milk help a growing kitten mature. The powder doesn’t require refrigeration. It’s easy to mix and has a soft, cereal-like consistency.

What you should consider: It is best to administer this directly after a kitten has been nursed or bottle-fed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

