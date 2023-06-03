Top-selling Better Homes and Gardens patio furniture

Quality patio furniture doesn’t have to cost thousands of dollars, and that’s one of the main advantages of the Better Homes and Gardens collection. This affordable outdoor furniture comes in a variety of styles to suit different design preferences, including modern, contemporary, rustic, farmhouse, bohemian and coastal. With the sale going on at Walmart right now, savings are off the charts. The store is offering discounts on outdoor sofas, loveseats, sectionals, armchairs, ottomans, porch swings and more.

All-weather patio furniture to last throughout the years

Better Homes and Gardens produces all-weather patio furniture designed for years of use. Many of the outdoor furniture pieces contain sturdy steel frames that are powder-coated to resist rust. The rattan wicker patio collection is particularly popular; this handwoven, artificial material stands up to the elements much better than natural wicker. It’s typically reinforced with steel for enhanced durability. Most large furniture pieces also come with patio covers that offer even more weather protection.

Consider the outdoor space you’re working with

Measure your outdoor space and determine where you’ll place each piece before making a purchase. Consider how your patio or deck is shaped to figure out which furniture and potential groupings it can accommodate. For instance, a cushioned bench with a side table would fit better on a narrow balcony compared to a sectional and a coffee table. If you’re low on space or want to create a minimalist aesthetic, multifunctional furniture like convertible daybeds and storage ottomans are a great solution.

Outdoor furniture cushions and the weather

Cushions on Better Homes and Gardens sofas, chairs and ottomans typically feature either polyester or olefin covers. Both materials are durable, stain- and fade-resistant but slightly better suited to different environments. Polyester is generally more water-resistant than olefin and useful for wetter climates, while olefin is more fade-resistant and better for sunnier climates.

Top picks from the Better Homes and Garden sale

Better Homes and Gardens River Oaks Sofa Table Set

The River Oaks patio set includes a wicker sofa and two nesting tables. The sofa cushions on this three-seater have covers and fiberfill made of polyester. The round nesting tables feature ceramic tile with an elegant marble finish.

Better Homes and Gardens Brookbury Patio Dining Sectional Set

This wicker patio set comes with a two-piece sectional sofa, two outdoor ottomans and a dining table that seats up to seven people. The cushioning features polyester fiberfill and covers. The comfortable cushioned ottomans store conveniently under the table when not in use.

Better Homes and Gardens Hawthorne Park Sofa Set

The Hawthorne Park set includes a sofa and two armchairs in wicker, with a steel coffee table that has an etched tabletop for a faux-wood look. The three-seater sofa and chairs all contain olefin covers ideal for sunny weather.

Better Homes and Gardens River Oaks Conversation Set

This three-seater sofa and two swivel chairs are made of wicker and are paired with two round nesting tables. Each table has a ceramic tile top with a marble-look finish. The cushions contain polyester covers and fiberfill.

Better Homes and Gardens Aubrey Stationary Chat Set

The steel Aubrey set looks like it belongs on a Parisian balcony. The two chairs and cocktail table, paired with the bold striped polyester cushions, are quite distinctive.

Better Homes and Gardens River Oaks Swivel Glider

This pair of swivel gliders can complement an existing patio sofa or simply add more seating for conversation in the yard. The comfy wicker chairs feature polyester covers and fiberfill.

Better Homes and Gardens Ventura Boho Egg Chair

You can bring some bohemian charm to the backyard with this wicker egg chair. This attractive chair works well as a garden accent. It features cushions with polyester covers and fiberfill.

Better Homes and Gardens Willow Sage Bistro Set

This wicker bistro set combines rustic with romantic. Two chairs and a table are included in the set. The seat cushions contain polyester covers and fiberfill.

Better Homes and Gardens Delahey Outdoor Day Sofa

This convertible sofa transforms into a daybed to kick your relaxation up a notch. The cushions contain polyester covers and fiberfill, and the sofa has a solid wood frame.

Better Homes and Gardens Willow Springs Porch Swing

Take in the nice weather, enjoy conversation or simply unwind on this canopy porch swing. Though it has the appearance of wood, the swing is constructed from strong tubular steel. The canopy on this three-seater swing is conveniently adjustable, and the cushions contain polyester.

Better Homes and Gardens Lilah Loveseat and Ottoman

The Lilah loveseat and cushioned ottoman is another signature wicker set. It’s less bulky than other options and has an airy, coastal look to it. The cushions have polyester covers and fiberfill.

Better Homes and Gardens Hawthorne Park Ottoman

You can lounge with your feet up and store items on your deck with this sophisticated-looking storage ottoman. Get yourself a tray, and you can also use the wicker deck box and ottoman as a table for holding drinks.

