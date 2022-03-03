Which high-end ball chairs are best?

It’s not hard to find high-end ball chairs in today’s market, but selecting the one that’s best for your needs can be a little difficult. Depending on why you want to get a high-end ball chair, certain models may be more or less suitable, though this largely depends on what you’re looking for in a ball chair.

Out of a number of excellent products, the Safco Products Zenergy Ball Chair is among the highest-end models out there, offering a fabric-covered ball chair or alternative swivel model — both of which are perfect for users hoping to strengthen their cores and backs.

What to know before you buy a high-end ball chair

How you plan to use your high-end ball chair

The best ball chairs are those that users can get the most out of, so choosing how you plan to use your high-end ball chair is an important thing to consider before making any kind of purchase. For example, if you plan to use your ball chair during the day while you work, you may want a different ball chair than those wanting to perform a specific workout.

Weight limit

Ball chairs are rated for specific weight limits, and it’s important to consider these before using them, lest you accidentally pop a chair that isn’t the proper size. While some ball chairs may only include a limit of 250-300 pounds, others may be rated for as much as 2,200, especially of the extra-thick configuration.

Stabilizing ring

Some prefer high-end ball chairs with a stabilizing ring or other frames, which helps the ball not to move while in use. Ball chairs may also sometimes include back or leg rests, and other features that can make it a little easier to stay balanced for long periods of time.

What to look for in a quality high-end ball chair

Strong burst-proof material

Most ball chairs are made from an anti-bursting plastic material, though this doesn’t mean they’re impossible to burst. If you’re concerned about your ball chair bursting, you can also find a number of configurations with thicker material for a burst-proof makeup, or others that put less pressure on the ball itself while in use.

Proper size

It’s important to make sure your ball chair is the proper diameter, which you can usually do by using the product description. Most ball chairs are rated for certain heights and weights, with those larger in diameter usually being more suitable for those who are taller, and vice versa.

Adjustable

Some high-end ball chairs include varying ways to adjust the seat, including height changes for those with a frame, as well as the addition of extensions to legs and backrests for some models. If multiple people plan to use the ball chair, finding one that’s adjustable to different specs may be the best bet.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end ball chair

While high-end ball chairs may not range in price as much as ball chairs in general, you can still find them spanning a few different price points. In most cases, you can expect to spend at least $30 on a mid-tier ball chair, with most high-end ball chairs costing $40-$150.

High-end ball chair FAQ

Are ball chairs good for your back?

A. Ball chairs are good for a person’s back, since they force you to have good posture when in use, all while strengthening your core muscles. Backless ball chair configurations also make the user support themselves, which can be a big upgrade for the person’s back from slouching in an office chair all day.

What’s the best size ball chair?

A. The best size ball chair for you depends on your height and should be cross-checked with the product description for the model you buy. Kids and those under 4 feet, 10 inches should choose a 12-13.5-inch ball chair, while those between 4 feet, 10 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches should choose an 18-inch ball chair diameter. From 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet, a 22-inch ball diameter is sufficient, while others between 6 feet, 1 inch and 6 feet, 5 inches will want a ball chair with a 26-inch diameter. Those over 6 feet, 5 inches will want to go with the largest ball chair, usually sitting at 30 inches in diameter.

What are the best high-end ball chairs to buy?

Top high-end ball chair

Safco Products Zenergy Ball Chair

What you need to know: This premium ball chair features four silver legs that sit on the ground, as well as a simple, backless configuration that’s great for those wanting to work on balance.

What you’ll love: Made from black mesh with alloy steel legs, this high-end ball chair can be adjusted between 20- and 23-inch heights, both great for exercising your core while seated. This product is available in 11 different colors, or in a separate, legless swivel configuration.

What you should consider: Some found this ball chair to be more expensive than what they were willing to spend.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end ball chair for the money

Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Exercise Heavy-Duty Ball Chair

What you need to know: Those simply wanting an extra-thick ball chair can find what they’re looking for with this classic exercise ball chair, which also comes with a quick pump for keeping it inflated.

What you’ll love: With its extra-thick, latex-free PVC material, this ball is almost completely burst-proof, and it comes at a super affordable price point compared to many high-end ball chairs. This model comes in six colors including black, blue, purple and turquoise.

What you should consider: This ball chair doesn’t have any legs, which many prefer for added stability when in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair

What you need to know: From the well-known exercise brand, this advanced ball chair features a back, casters and a stabilizing ring, suitable for most users between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 11 inches.

What you’ll love: The ball can be removed from this ball chair, and it comes with a pump to reinflate the ball when needed. It also includes easy-glide casters that lock, a metal support bar or stabilizing ring and an ergonomic backrest. This ball chair is available in seven different ball colors.

What you should consider: Some who purchased this ball chair needed the included leg extensions to make it more comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

