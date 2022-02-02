Best whiteboard cleaner

After washing the whiteboard with your favorite whiteboard cleaner, be sure to dry it off well. Some cleaners will leave a residue that can ruin whiteboard markers.

Which whiteboard cleaner is best?

A whiteboard is the focal center of many classrooms and offices. The difference between a clean and dirty board can be the difference between success and failure — or a giant headache. Everyone is familiar with smudges, ghosting and markers that are difficult to erase. What is less obvious is how to maintain a whiteboard and keep it clean.

One great option for cleaning a whiteboard is Loukin Non-Toxic Whiteboard Cleaner. It earns its reputation due to its non-toxic ingredients and because it works as advertised.

What to know before you buy a whiteboard cleaner

It takes more than an eraser to keep a whiteboard clean

A lot of people assume all you need to keep a whiteboard clean is a whiteboard eraser. However, any teacher will tell you that whiteboards end up with smudges and ghosting impossible to eliminate with a standard eraser. The more the whiteboard is used, the more vital it is to use a cleaner along with your dry-erase markers.

Whiteboards should be cleaned frequently

While it is tempting to just erase the whiteboard and call it a day, people who regularly use a whiteboard should keep a cleaning routine. For teachers who use their whiteboard daily, it is best to clean it once a day after the final lesson. For offices where the whiteboard is used just a couple of times a week, try to clean it once a week to ensure the next presentation looks great and ends up well-received.

Erasing marker soon after use will save you time and energy

It might seem obvious to people who use a whiteboard regularly, but erasing the whiteboard immediately after use is easier. Marker that has been sitting on the whiteboard for hours or days becomes a lot harder to erase. Even with elbow grease and a strong whiteboard eraser, you may find it difficult to fully eliminate markings that have been sitting on the whiteboard for multiple days.

What to look for in a quality whiteboard cleaner

Non-toxic ingredients

Most modern whiteboard cleaners use non-toxic ingredients. To make sure, see if they are certified AP non-toxic. This seal is given by the Art & Creative Materials Institute Inc. These products are safe to use indoors, even without ventilation. They are safe for children to use, though adult supervision is still recommended.

The amount in the bottle

Though whiteboard cleaner is affordable, the amount in bottles can vary widely among brands. Try to get a bigger bottle if you use a whiteboard on a daily basis. Many brands such as Expo offer different bottle sizes and bundles.

The amount in the bottle is important, but when cleaning a whiteboard, a little spray goes a long way. Make sure you don’t use too much.

Low odor

Some whiteboard cleaners have an odor. It’s usually mild, andsn’t dangerous to breathe in, so long as the cleaner is non-toxic. However, an odor will still bother certain people, especially people with sensitive smell.

Many markers and whiteboard cleaners, such as Expo products, are labeled low-odor. Even if the cleaner you purchase has no odor, it is still a good idea to leave the room well ventilated when cleaning the whiteboard.

How much you can expect to spend on a whiteboard cleaner

Whiteboard cleaner generally costs less than $15 for 6 to 24 ounces.

Whiteboard cleaner FAQ

Why is my whiteboard less smooth?

A. Cleaners and markers degrade the surface of a whiteboard over time. Unfortunately, this is impossible to prevent. However, there is whiteboard film that can be used to resurface the whiteboard and return it to its original state.

What should I do to get rid of permanent marker on a whiteboard?

A. Believe it or not, the best answer is to write over the permanent marker with a dry-erase marker. Sprays don’t do as good a job of getting it off, and they can cause a lot of smudging. Dry-erasers will eliminate the permanent marker without smudging. Just color over the permanent marker with a solid block of dry-erase marker, then use a dry-erase eraser while the new marker is still damp. You may need to repeat this.

What are the best whiteboard cleaners to buy?

Top whiteboard cleaner

Loukin Non-Toxic Whiteboard Cleaner

What you need to know: This 17-ounce spray is made with non-toxic ingredients and comes with an atomizing spray nozzle and microfiber cloth.

What you’ll love: One bottle can be used approximately 3,500 times. It’s safe for children and indoor use, and it has only a mild odor.

What you should consider: Some bottles seem to have a looser cap that is prone to leaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top whiteboard cleaner for money

Amazon Basics Dry Erase Liquid Cleaner for Whiteboards

What you need to know: This budget-friendly spray with non-toxic ingredients can wipe away smudges, ghosting and other markings.

What you’ll love: The pump works well on this 7.5-ounce bottle. It is safe for indoor use and gets the job done on most whiteboards.

What you should consider: It may take some serious scrubbing if the whiteboard is very dirty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Expo Whiteboard/Dry Erase Board Liquid Cleaner

What you need to know: This is a 22-ounce, non-toxic whiteboard cleaner made by one of the leading brands in whiteboard products.

What you’ll love: Expo also makes many whiteboard markers, so the products are compatible with one another. The spray bottle does a good job of cleaning off smudges and ghosting.

What you should consider: If you do not dry the whiteboard very well after use, this spray may leave a residue on the board that can ruin your markers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.