Best cordless leaf blower

Cordless leaf blowers are excellent for cleaning leaves and debris off of decks, patios and porches, but can they also be used to dry wet surfaces or blow water off of your car.

Which cordless leaf blower is best?

People using a cordless leaf blower for the first time often wonder why it took them so long to make the investment. These convenient tools make fast work out of yard cleanups that would otherwise require an entire day of tedious raking and piling. With their powerful motors, mobility and customizable nozzle tips, cordless leaf blowers allow you to tackle big jobs quickly and easily.

Cordless leaf blower manufacturers provide models for both professional contractors and homeowners alike. Thanks to its quiet operation, long-lasting battery and high wind speeds, the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Axial Leaf Blower is the best choice for anyone looking to complete cleanup work more efficiently.

What to know before you buy a cordless leaf blower

Types of cordless leaf blowers

Battery-powered . Thanks to improvements in battery technology, you no longer have to sacrifice power for the convenience that rechargeable batteries provide. Modern lithium-ion batteries have the capacity to last for an entire day of work without skimping on wind speed or reliability. Battery-powered cordless leaf blowers are much quieter than those that run on gasoline, and they do not produce any harmful fumes or odor.

. Thanks to improvements in battery technology, you no longer have to sacrifice power for the convenience that rechargeable batteries provide. Modern lithium-ion batteries have the capacity to last for an entire day of work without skimping on wind speed or reliability. Battery-powered cordless leaf blowers are much quieter than those that run on gasoline, and they do not produce any harmful fumes or odor. Gas-powered. Due to their combustion engines, gas-powered cordless leaf blowers are loud tools that produce noxious exhaust. They are also prone to greasy, hazardous leaks. Gas-powered cordless leaf blowers are more affordable than battery-operated models, but their appetite for gasoline will end up costing you more in the long run.

Size and maneuverability

A cordless leaf blower’s size mostly comes down to the length of its air tube. Longer blower tubes allow you to forcefully push air close to the ground without having to bend over or kneel. However, leaf blowers with longer tubes are more challenging to navigate through shrubs, furniture and other obstacles.

Weight and balance

Battery-powered leaf blowers tend to weigh less than gas-powered models with their fuel tanks and chunky motors. Be sure to take note of the weight of the leaf blower with and without the battery pack installed, as the added mass can change the comfort and balance of the machine. If possible, spend some time holding the leaf blower and moving it side to side to ensure that its weight won’t become a burden during long jobs.

Power

Wind speed and volume are the two main factors that determine the power of a cordless leaf blower.

Wind speed, measured in miles per hour (MPH), describes how fast air is pushed from the blower’s tube. Higher wind speeds translate into more blowing power.

measured in miles per hour (MPH), describes how fast air is pushed from the blower’s tube. Higher wind speeds translate into more blowing power. Volume, measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM), describes how much air is able to move through the machine in a single minute. A combination of high wind speed and more cubic feet of air per minute will provide you with the most power.

What to look for in a quality cordless leaf blower

Locking trigger

A lockable trigger keeps the blower engaged even if you release your grip. This reduces arm and wrist fatigue and also allows you to switch hands without turning off the machine in the process.

Adjustable wind speed

Being able to adjust the wind speed of your blower is essential if you want to perform detailed work and avoid leaves and debris billowing back at you in tight areas. Too much airspeed can result in dust and dirt becoming airborne and settling on outdoor surfaces like patio furniture, automobiles or decking.

Run time

Run time is the length of time a leaf blower will operate before its battery requires charging. Look for a cordless leaf blower with the longest run time available, keeping in mind that battery type and size also have an effect on how long your machine can be operated for.

Accessories

Extra battery and charger. Having an extra charged battery on hand will allow you to swap it out if the one you are using loses power before the job is done.

Having an extra charged battery on hand will allow you to swap it out if the one you are using loses power before the job is done. Collection bag. A collection bag further enhances the convenience of your leaf blower by turning into a vacuum with a heavy-duty bag attachment. Some leaf collection systems can also attach directly to garbage bins, allowing for even easier disposal.

A collection bag further enhances the convenience of your leaf blower by turning into a vacuum with a heavy-duty bag attachment. Some leaf collection systems can also attach directly to garbage bins, allowing for even easier disposal. Hose attachments. There are many kits available that contain assorted nozzle attachments designed with specific jobs in mind. Popular attachments include long, slender extensions that allow you to blow your gutters out without a ladder and nozzle tips that widen the blower’s air stream.

How much you can expect to spend on a cordless leaf blower

Cordless leaf blowers can be purchased for $100 or less, but those will be budget models that don’t come with a battery or charger. Professional-grade, heavy-duty cordless leaf blowers that include batteries and other accessories cost $200 or more.

Cordless leaf blower FAQ

Q. Can I mulch with my cordless leaf blower?

A. While many leaf blowers have the option of reversing their airflow to vacuum up and shred debris, they are not designed for mulching twigs, bark or wet yard waste. This feature is best used for detailed leaf removal or chopping small quantities of light, dry leaves.

Q. Are battery-powered cordless leaf blowers better for the environment?

A. Yes. Compared to gas-powered models, battery-powered leaf blowers are more eco-friendly because they are quieter and don’t produce harmful fumes.

Q. Are leaf blowers dangerous?

A. Injuries associated with leaf blower operation are eye irritation due to blowing debris and hearing loss from extended use. Protect yourself with safety glasses and earplugs at all times when using a leaf blower.

What’s the best cordless leaf blower to buy?

Top cordless leaf blower

Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Axial Leaf Blower

What you need to know: This quiet but powerful cordless leaf blower includes a long-lasting battery.

What you’ll love: This model stands out from the competitors by moving as much as 500 cubic feet of air a minute and running for up to 70 minutes on a single battery charge. This blower also features a convenient push-button start.

What you should consider: This cordless leaf blower is too heavy for some people to use comfortably. Its high performance also comes at a high price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cordless leaf blower for the money

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower

What you need to know: This cordless leaf blower is light enough to easily maneuver but still has enough power to handle serious work.

What you’ll love: Precise power control is at your fingertips thanks to a variable speed, locking trigger. With its included concentrator in use, this model’s brushless motor can produce wind speeds of up to 125 mph.

What you should consider: Some users have noted that this leaf blower is louder than most other battery-powered models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Makita XBU03Z Cordless Blower

What you need to know: This leaf blower is powerful and easy to use with its cruise control trigger lock and multiple speed settings.

What you’ll love: It’s packed with comfort-first features like an ergonomic, rubberized grip and inline fan for better weight distribution.

What you should consider: This leaf blower requires an adapter to use nozzle attachments. Its battery and charger are also sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.