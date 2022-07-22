Rectangular tables offer the most seating area, and also are the most likely to include leaves that let you expand the table.

Top dining room tables for every style

Dining tables are often the heart of a home, offering a gathering place for family and friends to mingle and dine. Choices range from classic styles to wide farmhouse tables to tiny round tabletops for two. When you’re hunting for a new dining table, shape, size, materials and style are all key factors to consider.

What to consider when shopping for a dining table

The shape and size of the dining table you need are largely determined by how big your space is and how many people you need to accommodate. That said, round tables are more versatile than square tables, as their edges allow a more fluid seating arrangement. Rectangular tables offer the most seating area and also are more likely to include leaves that let you expand the table.

Most dining tables are made of wood but can also be glass, metal, stone, or a combination of these materials. Solid wood and metal are durable options but are the heaviest to lift and move. Wood veneer is popular for its wood grain without the weight. Glass and stone lend a touch of luxury.

Common dining table styles include classic, rustic, farmhouse, industrial and modern. Rustic, farmhouse, and classic dining tables generally use wood for the entire design. Modern and industrial styles tend to mix materials to achieve their desired look.

The best dining room tables

Classic dining room tables

Kelly Clarkson Home Sylvan Extendable Dining Table

This classic dining table features French country-style legs and a distressed white wood tabletop. It can expand to seat up to eight people with a removable center leaf.

Sold by Wayfair

Zinus Jen 47-Inch Wood Dining Table

For a simple, timeless design, this table offers clean lines and a natural wood-grain top. It is easy to assemble and can comfortably fit two to four people.

Sold by Amazon

Rustic dining room tables

Christopher Knight Home Arlington Brushed Gray Acacia Wood Dining Set

The cottage aesthetic comes to life with this pine wood table set with matching benches. The assembly is straightforward. With the included benches, you can seat up to six people comfortably.

Sold by Amazon

Zinus Becky Farmhouse Wood Dining Table

Serve cozy meals at this country-style dining table. Wood panels create a crisp pattern in a neutral finish, and white painted legs add charm. It’s ideal for small spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Farmhouse dining room tables

Greyleigh Zaiden Extendable Dining Table

This stately table is suitable for larger households or entertaining. It seats eight and features extendable leaves for additional space. The distressed white finish adds a lived-in quality.

Sold by Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Jayce Butterfly Leaf Dining Table

This solid wood table offers durability and longevity. A removable leaf extends the table to seat more than four people. The subtle distressed finish complements various styles, including farmhouse, coastal and rustic-style dining rooms.

Sold by Wayfair

Industrial dining room tables

Wade Logan Miesville Pine Solid Wood Dining Table

A pair of black metal legs adds architectural interest to this classic industrial table. The distressed tabletop is solid wood. Combining the pine wood top and block-style legs creates a statement piece for any dining room.

Sold by Wayfair

DHP Fusion Metal Square Dining Table with Wood Table Top

This is an industrial table for small rooms and those on a budget. An elm wood square top sits on gunmetal finished legs. It seats up to four people.

Sold by Amazon

Birch Lane Rillie Extendable Pine Solid Wood Dining Table

Wood finished in gray and bronze makes up the top and legs of this solid wood table. Stylish details include a central beam, curved detailing and distressing. Extensions stored beneath the tabletop add room for more seating.

Sold by Wayfair

Modern dining room tables

Better Homes and Gardens Bankston Dining Table

Clean lines create a contemporary look with this versatile dining table. The honey wood veneer finish adds warmth to modern decor. It comfortably seats up to six people.

Sold by Amazon

Milliard Round Dining Table

This small, round table creates a cute and modern nook for two. The white tabletop floats atop four angled beech wood legs. The table surface measures 31 inches across, making it easy to fit in smaller spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Zinus Jennifer Modern Studio Collection Dining Table

This modern dining table is budget-friendly and provides ample room for families and guests. It comes in three color options and sizes. The open leg space also makes it a great work desk for multipurpose rooms.

Sold by Amazon

