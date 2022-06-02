Which Toshiba microwaves are best?

It can be hard to know which brands are best when it comes to the function and fashion of a microwave. Most perform well enough and cost about the same, and more often than not they look identical, too.

That said, one of the better mid-range brands is Toshiba. With Toshiba, you are guaranteed a top-performing microwave with solid looks and plenty of extra functions packed into a mid-range price.

The best Toshiba microwave is the Toshiba 1.2 Cubic Foot Microwave Oven. This microwave is smaller than some of Toshiba’s other models but packs multiple useful features into the more compact size as well as an impressively high power of 1,100 watts.

What to know before you buy a Toshiba microwave

Wattage and power

The biggest consideration for microwaves is how much power they can exert, calculated in terms of watts. The more watts you have, the faster, more efficiently and more evenly your food will cook, though an oven with more watts will also cost more. Most Toshiba microwaves have wattages between 900 and 1,250.

Size

The size of your microwave is next in importance, split between the exterior and the interior.

Exterior: The exterior size is a measure of how much space your microwave will take up. It’s generally measured in terms of inches and covers the height, width and depth. Most Toshiba microwaves are between 12-13 inches high, 19-22 inches wide and 16-19 inches deep.

Interior: The interior, also known as the volume, measures the internal capacity using cubic feet as units. It;s important to know that these cubic feet measure the maximum size of the interior, not the effective size, which is always a little smaller. Toshiba microwaves usually have internal volumes between .9 and 1.6 cubic feet.

What to look for in a quality Toshiba microwave

Power settings

Just because you have 900-1,250 watts of power doesn’t mean you have to use all of it at once, since all Toshiba microwaves let you select how much of your maximum power you wish to use. A Toshiba microwave can have anywhere between three and 10 of these power selections.

Quiet mode

Microwaves always seem much louder than they really are when it’s late and someone in your household is asleep. Some Toshiba microwaves include a quiet mode to turn off and/or limit excess sounds.

How much you can expect to spend on a Toshiba microwave

As a mid-range brand of microwave, a Toshiba is always a bit more affordable than others while still being able to reach high costs when combined with big sizes and multiple features. Most Toshibas are priced between $120-$150, though the entry level models can fall to as low as $90. The best Toshiba offerings reach up to, and occasionally exceed, $200.

Toshiba microwave FAQ

What do the strange codes sometimes displayed on my Toshiba microwave mean?

Those codes, mostly beginning with the letter “E,” refer to any possible issue your Toshiba microwave may be facing. These can refer to just about anything, like heating element issues or a faulty light. Your owner’s manual will have a list of what each code means but you can also Google them. Depending on the issue, you’ll need to repair or replace the unit. Either way, contact Toshiba first to see if your warranty is still active and will cover the issue.

Will Toshiba microwave popcorn presets pop all of the kernels in a popcorn bag?

It’s possible, though extremely unlikely, thanks to the huge list of variables that need to be considered. The microwave could have different power levels and time lengths, and popcorn bags have a different number of kernels in each bag as well as being different sizes and containing different amounts of butter or other flavorings. That said, there isn’t a microwave in the world that can pop every kernel every time, so try not to worry about it.

What’s the best Toshiba microwave to buy?

Top Toshiba microwave

Toshiba 1.2 Cubic Foot Microwave Oven

What you need to know: This smaller Toshiba microwave doesn’t sacrifice any function while saving you some counter space.

What you’ll love: 1,100-watt power is more powerful than you’ll know what to do with and 10 one-touch, programmable buttons make nuking your foods a snap. There’s a one-touch popcorn setting and two defrost settings..

What you should consider: This microwave is noticeably louder than many other models.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Toshiba microwave for the money

Toshiba 1.5 Cubic Foot Microwave with Convection Oven and Smart Sensor

What you need to know: The inclusion of a convection feature combines with the large size to cook almost everything you can think of.

What you’ll love: The Smart Sensor measures the humidity of the food and changes the power for optimal cooking.

What you should consider: The turntable can be unstable with a lot of wobbling, depending on the size and weight of your food.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Toshiba 1.5 Cubic Foot Microwave with Multi-Functions

What you need to know: A supercharged and feature-rich version of the 1.5 cubic foot Toshiba microwave.

What you’ll love: The eco-mode can save tons of energy over time and 10 different power levels make for easy and exact cooking. In addition to microwave and convection cooking, you can air fry in it with just a drop of cooking oil.

What you should consider: This is one of the priciest Toshiba microwaves.

Where to buy: Amazon

