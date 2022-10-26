11 best Halloween candies on Amazon

Halloween comes just once a year. Make it devilishly delightful by turning that porch light on and handing out the best Halloween candy.

What is the best Halloween candy on Amazon?

Dressing up and celebrating Halloween by walking miles, ringing doorbells and chiming the familiar refrain of ”Trick or treat!” is something that many kids look forward to all year long. After the night ends, the best part is sorting through your loot, trading with friends and ranking candy favorites from most to least favorite.

If you’re at home manning the candy bowl, you’ll need to figure out which candy is the best.

Halloween candy considerations

Number of trick-or-treaters

Your Halloween decor is just one factor that influences how many trick-or-treaters ring your doorbell. It’s crucial to know how many ghouls and goblins to expect so you don’t run out of candy early in the evening. If you are new to a neighborhood, ask your neighbors what the Halloween traffic is like so you’re prepared.

Age of trick-or-treaters

Sure, that fat pumpkin nestled in their parent’s arms looks cute, but is handing them a piece of hard candy a great idea? This choking hazard can quickly turn a fun time into a nightmare. It may be helpful to plan on handing out different types of Halloween candy at different times of the night.

Type of candy

You might choose the type of candy you hand out based on your own preferences. If you aren’t a big fan of sweets, here are some types to consider:

Fruity candy or chocolate

Hard candy or chewy candy

Candy from a traditional maker or novelty candy

Snack-size or full-size

Halloween candy features

Allergy-friendly

To ensure everyone enjoys their night, you will have to do more than just put awesome Halloween animatronics on your lawn. Choosing allergy-friendly candy means that every kid who knocks on your door gets a treat â€” no tricks. They are free from the most common allergens, including:

Wheat

Dairy

Soy

Corn

Egg

Nuts

Natural and organic options

Consider also looking for organic Halloween candy free from artificial colors, preservatives or flavors. It costs more than traditional types of candy, but health-conscious households may feel better about the holiday if the candy they hand out is somewhat healthy.

11 best Halloween candies on Amazon

Dracula Delight Halloween Candy Mix

These treats are individually wrapped. Each bag has 125 pieces, including fruity favorites such as SweeTarts Mini Chewy, Big Chewy Nerds, Black Forest Gummy Bears and Laffy Taffy. It’s three full pounds of candy for a busy Halloween.

Sold by Amazon

Halloween Day of the Dead Sugar Skull Lollipop Rings

Celebrate the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos with these colorful, fruity ring pops. They come in three bright colors (pink, blue and orange) matched to three tangy fruit flavors (strawberry, blue raspberry and orange). These are not recommended for trick-or-treaters under 3 years old.

Sold by Amazon

Kit Kat Halloween Lovers Assorted Milk Chocolate and Creme Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars

This 75-piece assortment of Halloween-themed Kit Kat bars brings a little crunchy, chocolatey treat to any gathering. Each bar is either white chocolate, milk chocolate or creepy green-tinted white chocolate for a ghoulish surprise. They are kosher certified.

Sold by Amazon

Sour Patch Kids Big Individually-Wrapped Soft and Chewy Candy

Pucker up with this 240-count package of sweet and tart Sour Patch Kids. Each candy is individually wrapped and two times larger than the original. With a variety of fruit-flavored sour centers coated with crunchy sugar, these keep taste buds tingling on a chilly night.

Sold by Amazon

Fusion Select Alien Halloween Lollipops

Complete with googly eyes and neon-colored skin, these strawberry, orange, pineapple and apple-flavored treats are sure to be a hit. These 30 pops come in a Halloween-themed package. Not a fan of extraterrestrials? Choose from other fun designs, such as pumpkins, witches and ghosts.

Sold by Amazon

Halloween Care Package Bucket

This mixed pumpkin basket of candy includes 2 pounds of various candies, equal to 55 treats to suit a variety of tastes. Snacks include Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Warheads, chocolate cream eggs and more. This is a great idea to send as a gift as well.

Sold by Amazon

YumEarth Organic Pops Variety Pack

Here’s another healthier option for trick-or-treaters: a 300-count bag of pops colored and flavored by fruit, berry and vegetable juices with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial dyes. Flavors include strawberry, pomegranate, peach, cherry, grape, mango, watermelon and berry. These are also free from the eight most common allergens and are organic.

Sold by Amazon

Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears Candy

Another candy you can feel good about sharing are these gummy bears or certified organic and gluten-free. They are made with real fruit juice and no artificial dyes, colors or flavors. These soft, fruity candies are perfect for Halloween or whenever you need a little treat.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Pop Variety Party Pack

Looking for a blast from the past? Wax nostalgic with this 20-piece pack of individually wrapped Ring Pops. Flavors include strawberry, watermelon, cherry, blue raspberry and more.

Sold by Amazon

Zollipops Caramel Green Apple Lollipops

If you have avoided candy because of cavities, this is the lollipop for you. These lollipops can actually help strengthen and whiten teeth as they are made with xylitol, erythritol, stevia and other natural ingredients. They are anti-cavity and have a delicious caramel apple flavor. Zollipops also donates 10% of its profits to support dental health education.

Sold by Amazon

Payday Peanut and Caramel Candy

Hand out full-size candy bars and watch the kids come running. Crunchy, salty peanuts rolled in caramel and enrobed in chocolate are the perfect combination of salty and sweet. The boost of protein is great for long sessions of trick-or-treating. Each package contains 24 full-size candy bars. They are certified kosher and gluten-free.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.