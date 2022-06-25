Which Instant Pot springform pan is best?

You may or may not be surprised to find out that your Instant Pot can be used to bake. You’ll need some accessories, though, sold separately from the Instant Pot. If cake is your main goal, you’ll need a springform pan. You can also use the pan in the oven if you find you prefer the oven over your Instant Pot, so this option gives you flexibility in the kitchen.

The best Instant Pot springform pan is the Nordic Ware 7-Inch Leakproof Springform Pan. This is the tallest available springform pan, and while you can purchase a 9-inch option, only the 7-inch will fit in an Instant Pot.

What to know before you buy an Instant Pot springform pan

Why springform over traditional cake pans?

It’s true that a standard cake pan can be used in your Instant Pot, but the benefits of a springform make baking much easier. To start, getting your baked goods out of a springform pan is now much easier. Now there’s no need to invert the pan or try to cut, scoop or otherwise scrape it out, with a springform you just release the latch and boom, it’s out. It also results in smoother edges and makes layering easier.

What you can and can’t cook

Instant Pots use a combination of steam and pressure to cook food instead of the dry heat of an oven. This alters the way recipes react when cooked; for example, you’ll never get a golden top crust in a pressure cooker. Anything too watery or thin won’t cook properly, so stick to thicker foods such as brownies, cakes or even pizza.

What to look for in a quality Instant Pot springform pan

Measurements

There are three key measurements to consider when purchasing a springform pan: diameter, depth and thickness of the material. For example, you can’t use a pan larger than 7 inches or it won’t fit in any Instant Pot.

Material

Typically, you’ll find springform pans made of either stainless steel, food-grade silicone or anodized aluminum. They all generally perform the same, although aluminum does heat and cool faster for a slightly more even bake. Make sure the pan is BPA-free and has a nonstick coating, if possible.

Leakproof

The two-piece construction of a springform pan does mean that leaks are an issue. To best avoid leaks, double-check the security of the latch, avoid using it for watery foods and line the pan with foil before use.

How much you can expect to spend on an Instant Pot springform pan

Springform pans usually don’t cost too much money. You can purchase a single springform pan for $5-15 depending on size, method of construction and brand. You can also buy multiple-pan packs that include various sizes for $20-30 if you need to make tiered cakes, for example.

Instant Pot springform pan FAQ

My springform pan is nonstick but my cakes are still sticking. Why is that and how can I prevent it?

A. Nonstick coatings are just that: coatings. They can wear away over time from heavy use or if they’re run through the dishwasher regularly instead of hand-washed, even if they’re dishwasher-safe. You can help preserve the coating by applying oils, fats and other greases to the sides and bottom, or by using parchment paper to line the pan before adding your batter.

How can you get rid of the baked-on food on your springform pan?

A. Usually, a good soak before scrubbing the pan will do the trick, especially for baked-on batters. If it’s really cooked onto it you can also use a knife to gently scrape it away or a toothbrush to gently scrub. If it’s dishwasher-safe, give it a simple rinse before you toss it in.

Can you make cheesecake in an Instant Pot with a springform pan?

A. Absolutely. There isn’t a setting specifically for that, just like all baking done with Instant Pots, but you can very well program the manual settings for that purpose. You might encounter some trial and error to get it just right, but the outcome is worth it.

What’s the best Instant Pot springform pan to buy?

Top Instant Pot springform pan

Nordic Ware 7-Inch Leakproof Springform Pan

What you need to know: The height of this springform pan is slightly taller than any other available option; note that only the 7-inch option fits in an Instant Pot.

What you’ll love: A 4-cup capacity, nonstick coating and a leak-proof seal round out the features of this top-quality contender.

What you should consider: This option is not dishwasher-safe.

Where to buy: Amazon, Sur La Table and Wayfair

Top Instant Pot springform pan for the money

Fat Daddio’s 6-Inch Springform Cake Pan

What you need to know: The anodized aluminum construction of this pan gives you the ability to heat and cool foods faster than with other metals, making it an ideal choice for cakes.

What you’ll love: It can fit in either 6- or 8-quart Instant Pots and it’s safe for use with citrusy ingredients.

What you should consider: This option occasionally leaks, especially if a solid crust isn’t put down first.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Instant Pot Genuine Instant Pot Springform Cake Pan

What you need to know: This is a silicone option made by Instant Pot, for Instant Pot.

What you’ll love: This springform cake pan is both dishwasher- and freezer-safe thanks to its BPA-free food-grade silicone construction.

What you should consider: The clip can be difficult to pop open but can be opened easier when the pan is still hot.

Where to buy: Amazon

