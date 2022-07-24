Find the best Nespresso milk frother to keep your beverages delicious without needing to go all the way to a distant coffee shop.

Which Nespresso milk frothers are best?

A perfect cup of coffee can help set a positive mood early in the morning and motivate you to get the rest of the day moving in the right direction. A Nespresso milk frother can add a sophisticated and delicious touch to any coffee drink, such as a cappuccino. A Nespresso machine and milk frother helps to save both time and money by allowing you to create the perfect coffee with tasty frothed milk from the comfort of your home.

What is Nespresso?

According to the Nestle-Nespresso website, Nespresso is a massive Switzerland-based coffee selling brand within the Nestlé Group. Nestle Group owns hundreds of subsidiaries and has a wide reach within the food market and industry. Nespresso is marketed as a luxury coffee brand and can often be found in more high-end stores.

Luckily, Nespresso products are available for purchase both in-store and online. Nespresso makes Nespresso machines that specialize in single-use drinks, such as espresso and coffee. The company also creates a variety of prepackaged coffees and appliances to add a tasteful flair to most kitchens and daily routines.

What is frothed milk?

Frothed milk is milk that has been aerated to create a foam. Aerated comes from the term aeration, which means simply to pass air through or to move air around. The tiny air bubbles produced when frothing milk create a light texture that also increases the volume of the milk.

If you don’t own a milk frother, there are ways to make frothed milk without one. With just two ingredients, you can shake your milk inside of a tightly sealed container until the milk becomes frothy and textured. However, this method requires a fair amount of physical exertion in comparison to using a milk frothing device.

What’s the difference between frothed and steamed milk?

Whereas frothed milk is simply milk that has been whipped into a heavy foam, steamed milk is often heated with a steam wand. A steam wand steams the milk with pressurized heat, which increases the temperature of the drink. Steamed milk is always hot, but frothed milk isn’t necessarily.

What is a milk frother?

A milk frother is a cooking utensil that adds air into milk in order to create that recognizable layer to delicious coffee drinks like cappuccinos and lattes. Milk frothers can range in both size and price, so it’s important to keep your budget and usage in mind before purchasing one. Given that milk frothers have the potential to create extreme amounts of heat, it’s important to remain vigilant and ensure that young children are properly attended to.

The best Nespresso milk frother

Nespresso has milk frothers that were designed to be compatible with their machines. Some milk frothers are built into the actual machines, but you can also purchase a standalone milk frother.

Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother

This milk frother comes in one size and can create three different kinds of frothed milk. The black frother only has one button, so it’s designed for a simple usage process and automatically turns off. The milk quickly increases in temperature and can reach around 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Nespresso milk frother bundles

The ideal milk frother bundle will have the perfect coffee and espresso options to best fit your needs and will also provide you with amazing beverage preferences.

Nespresso Lattissima Touch Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

This sleek machine comes in three different colors: washed black, frosted silver and white. The automatic milk frother is built into the machine and ensures that each drink you create is perfect every time. After each coffee is brewed, the capsules are discarded into a trash container within the machine to reduce the cleaning time between each use.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

Nespresso Vertuo Plus and De’Longhi Espresso Maker

This set includes both the VertuoPlus Deluxe and the Aeroccino Milk Frother. The espresso machine weighs about 10 pounds and includes a 40 ounce water tank that heats up within 15 seconds. It also automatically shuts down after 10 minutes of inactivity in order to conserve power. The milk frother comes in one size and creates ideal frothed coffee drinks.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Espresso Machine Bundle

The machine has a water tank that holds over 20 ounces of water and only takes around 30 seconds to heat up. After 3 minutes, the machine goes into eco-mode for low energy consumption and after 9 minutes of inactivity, it shuts off to save power. The Aeroccino3 Milk Frother included in this bundle can froth up to 8 ounces of hot milk.

Where to buy: Amazon

Nespresso Citiz Coffee and Espresso Machine DeLonghi with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother

This product is an ideal bundle that includes the Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother and the Nespresso Citiz Coffee Espresso Machine. The compact machine features a tank that can hold around 34 ounces of water and reaches the perfect temperature in under 30 seconds, perfect for creating a single-serve coffee with frothed milk.

Where to buy: Amazon

Nespresso Pixie Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi with Aeroccino

The machine includes a high-pressure pump that helps to create a coffee shop caliber beverage. It has a water tank that holds up to 24 ounces and alerts you once it needs to be refilled. The included Aeroccino3 Milk Frother is the perfect addiction to create a delicious coffee beverage.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De’Longhi

This machine is available in a sleek shade of black and weighs just under 2 pounds. This combination set includes an espresso maker and the milk frother in order to easily create a delicious beverage from the comfort of your home or office. As an added bonus, each machine comes with a complimentary set of Nespresso capsules to get you started.

Where to buy: Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.