Which Maytag range is best?

The most important appliances in any kitchen are the stovetop and the oven. With these two appliances, frequently combined into one for convenience, you can create almost any dish you’d like. These are high-cost, long-term investments, however, so you should love, trust and care for your appliance.

The best Maytag range is the Maytag 30 in. 5.8 cu. Ft. Slide-In Gas Range. This top-of-the-line range has strong and consistent burners with an excellent conventional/convection oven that makes it more than worth its admittedly high price.

What to know before you buy a Maytag range

Gas vs. electric

Gas: Gas is both more affordable and more precise to cook with. These ranges heat up much faster and cool down quicker as well. They do require access to a gas line to operate, which some homes don’t have access to. They also need to be installed by a professional due to the hazards an improperly installed gas range poses.

Electric: While electric ranges still heat up quite quickly, they take much longer to cool down as the heat remains trapped in the heating surface. This can also lead to accidents as you may not know if the stove is still hot or not. They are a bit safer in the long run and don’t wear out your cooking equipment quite as fast. They’re also easier to install and clean.

Freestanding vs. slide-in

Freestanding: Freestanding Maytag ranges are designed to be placed anywhere, a boon for those who like to rearrange a room. They are rarely flush against a wall or counter, however.

Slide-in: Slide-ins have no finished side other than the front. They are designed to be slid flush against a wall and counter or cabinets, and are not intended to be moved once placed.

What to look for in a quality Maytag range

Power Preheat

Maytag ovens can potentially employ their trademarked Power Preheat system to rapidly heat an oven to the desired temperature, much faster than a standard oven could achieve.

Dual Choice Element

Exclusive to some electric Maytag ranges, Dual-Choice Elements allow you to change the size of a given burner to better fit the size of a given pot or pan.

Third element

Certain ovens in Maytag’s ranges feature a third heating element that allows for convection cooking, which is essentially the use of a fan to circulate heated air around the food for reduced cooking times and a more balanced baking and broiling experience.

How much you can expect to spend on a Maytag range

Maytag is an excellent brand for many different appliances, including their ranges, and because of that they can be pricier than other options. Their low-end ranges typically start lower than $800, although these options are limited in many ways. The average Maytag range can be $800-$1,200 although the highest-quality Maytags can stretch to $2,000 or more.

Maytag range FAQ

Which is the safest: a Maytag gas range or Maytag electric range?

A. There’s no such thing as a perfectly safe range of any kind; it’s still a device that can reach incredibly high temperatures with the press of a button. That said, gas ranges get hotter and cool down faster thanks to the use of an open flame. They are also easier to tell at a glance if the stove is off. Electric ranges are much easier and safer to install, however, as gas ranges are strongly recommended to be installed by a professional.

What’s the best way to clean a Maytag range?

A. Regarding the oven, you should remove and soak the racks before scrubbing them clean in a mix of warm water and soap, and then drying them. The interior should be coated with a mix of baking soda and water which should sit for 20 minutes before being wiped down and sprayed with a mix of water and vinegar.

The exterior should be cleaned with a cleaner appropriate to its material, i.e. ceramic cleaners or stainless steel cleaners for matching ranges. Gas ranges can have their burner grates removed and cleaned like the racks of the oven.

What’s the best Maytag range to buy?

Top Maytag range

Maytag 30 in. 5.8 cu. Ft. Slide-In Gas Range

What you need to know: While the price tag may be high, the excellent quality of both the cooktop and the oven are easily worth it.

What you’ll love: Simple control knobs and a detailed control panel make fine tuning this Maytag range for your recipes a breeze.

What you should consider: The grates are made of cast iron, making them quite difficult to move when cleaning.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Top Maytag range for the money

Maytag 30 in. 6.4 cu. Ft. Electric Range

What you need to know: A solid and affordable electric range option, it isn’t without a few flaws.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel is smudge resistant while the burners and oven admirably perform their duties.

What you should consider: The glass cooktop scratches quite easily and the oven can take a while to preheat.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Worth checking out

Maytag 30 in. 5.8 cu. Ft. Gas Range

What you need to know: This is an excellent gas option for those who cook often.

What you’ll love: An included griddle plate adds variety to what you can cook, and it’s very easy to keep the unit clean.

What you should consider: Even on the lowest settings, the burners heat up very quickly. This can affect dishes that need to be made over low heat.

Where to buy: Home Depot

