Best white curtain

Curtains have been around for thousands of years, dating back to the times of Ancient Greece and Rome.

Which white curtain is best?

Curtains can make any home or room feel more lived-in and vibrant. With a sturdy, reliable set of curtains, a bare room can be transformed into a place that feels cozy. They can help you get a better night’s sleep, give an added sense of privacy and bring a room aesthetically together.

The AmazonBasics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtains are a perfect choice for quality curtains that look good and versatile.

What to know before you buy a white curtain

Curtain width

You might think you want your curtains to be the same width as your windows. However, it is standard that curtains go beyond that to drape nicely when fully closed. When measuring the length of the curtain rod, multiply it by two or three to find the right width for your curtains.

Curtain length

As with width, the length of your curtains won’t be the same as the length of your windows. To find the length you need, measure from the curtain rod to where you want your curtains to sit when hanging. On average, curtains hang either 1½ inches above the windowsill, 6 inches below it or all the way down to the floor, give or take an inch or two. Which you choose is a matter of your sense of style.

Types of curtain headings

A curtain heading is the top piece of the curtain, which attaches to the curtain rod or track. Depending on the type you choose, curtains can hang differently.

Types of curtain headings include:

Grommet top headings, which have metal grommets sewn into the top so they can slide directly onto the curtain rods

Pencil pleat headings, which have an adjustable top that drapes in waves

Tab headings, attached directly to the curtain rod

Pocket-top headings, threaded through the curtain rod

What to look for in a quality white curtain

Blackout curtains

Blackout curtains are perfect for those looking for privacy or who want to keep light from going in or out of a room. They can completely block the light, leading to a more peaceful night’s sleep. They are popular to use in bedrooms.

Insulated curtains

These are ideal for those who live in colder climates and want to keep a room’s heat from escaping in fall and winter. They are also helpful in the spring and summer, as they can help keep your house cool.

Valences

Valences are extra layers of fabric that can be added where curtains attach to curtain rods to hide them, or to add a little more flair to your curtain drapings. They can also be used where you don’t have curtains as decorative window treatments.

How much you can expect to spend on a white curtain

White curtains can cost between $20-$100, depending on fabric, length and blackout ability. On average, curtains with larger panels and extra layers cost more than more standard curtains with only one layer. Blackout curtains also cost more because they’re heavier.

White curtain FAQ

Do you need to buy a new curtain rod for new curtains?

A. You may want a new curtain rod that matches the style or aesthetic of your new curtains. However, it is not a requirement to buy a new rod when buying new curtains.

What are curtain accessories?

A. There are several kinds of curtain accessories to make your curtains look even better. These include tiebacks, brackets and rings.

What are the best white curtains to buy?

Top white curtains

Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtains

What you need to know: These reliable, convenient triple-weave polyester curtains will block out 100% of sunlight and ultraviolet rays.

What you’ll love: Thanks to their thickness, outside noise is also reduced. They fit standard and decorative rods, and two Velcro pullback ties are included. And they’re made in an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 factory, which means they meet high safety and environmental standards.

What you should consider: Users say they can be a bit stiff and are not especially attractive.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top white curtains for money

Nicetown Sheer White Window Curtains

What you need to know: Nicetown offers quality flax linen curtains with a sheer texture to let some sunlight through, perfect for living rooms and bedrooms.

What you’ll love: These curtains are available in several sizes to ensure the perfect fit, and there are 18 colors besides white if you want to match the decor in more than one room. They’re wrinkle-free and machine-washable in cold water.

What you should consider: A few users said the texture is too sheer for their tastes.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Exclusive Home Curtains Catarina Layered Solid Blackout And Sheer

What you need to know: These elegant polyester sateen curtains are a great way to elevate any room with their layered, sheer paneling.

What you’ll love: They use LightBlock and Thermax technologies to darken rooms completely. They come with matte silver grommets for easy hanging.

What you should consider: They are expensive.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

