Why the Bissell SteamShot Deluxe is a solid product

IN THIS ARTICLE:

No matter how you look at it, cleaning is a chore. That’s why there are so many articles on the internet offering timesaving advice and labor-saving hacks. When a tip resonates as true, it goes viral, spreading from one influencer to another, rapidly gaining attention until the secret becomes common knowledge. That’s what happened with the eco-friendly Bissell SteamShot Deluxe steam cleaner. Here’s why.

What makes the Bissell SteamShot Deluxe so special?

When you use a steam cleaner, it only requires high temperatures, pressure and water to get the job done. If you noticed, no chemicals or detergents of any sort were mentioned in that list, meaning this method is considered eco-friendly (as well as kid-friendly and pet-friendly). Those three elements are all it takes to break up stubborn grime so it can simply be wiped away. And in the process, the steam also kills mold and germs.

On the downside, steam cleaners are not safe on every surface. They can get very hot and larger models are not always very versatile. Cleaning with one requires a little patience, and some models can be expensive.

The Bissell SteamShot Deluxe is highly affordable and extremely versatile. This handheld model is only $41.19 on Amazon and it comes with 10 multi-surface cleaning tools, allowing you to clean everything from bathroom grime and floors to windows and fabric. The SteamShot Deluxe is compact and relatively lightweight — even when it’s filled with water — so you can easily move it to any place that needs to be cleaned. Also, the heat-up time is only 30 seconds, so you can get to cleaning faster. If that’s not enough, a portion of your purchase is used to help save homeless pets.

Best steam cleaners

Bissell SteamShot Deluxe

This is the steam cleaner that went viral. It has 1,000 watts of power and comes with a wide range of accessories, including a fabric steamer, a window cleaner, a grout cleaning tool, a flat scraper tool and an angle concentrator tool.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell Symphony Pet Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner

The Symphony Pet is a two-in-one cleaning tool that lets you steam and vacuum your floors at the same time for an extra-deep clean. It comes with both soft and scrubby microfiber pads so you can clean all kinds of messes.

Sold by Amazon

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop

The super-heated steam on this 1,200-watt model dries almost instantly as it kills 99.9% of germs. It has a soft-grip handle for comfort and a quick-release cord for storage. The cleaner comes with two reusable microfiber pads.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop

This lightweight steam mop has three steam modes and a 23-foot power cord. When you have a really sticky mess, use the flip-down scrubber to take care of the problem. The mop head has a low profile so you can better clean edges and corners.

Sold by Amazon

McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner

McCulloch is so confident you’ll love this model, the company gives you a two-year hassle-free warranty. The large-capacity tank holds an impressive 48 ounces of water to give you up to 45 minutes of cleaning power. The cleaner comes with 18 accessories, making it one of the most versatile models available.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Steamfast SF-370 Canister Steam Cleaner

This modern-looking model has a 15-foot power cord and a 6.5-foot hose to give you a long reach. It holds 48 ounces of water and comes with 15 accessories, including mop pads, utility brushes, scrub tools and a jet nozzle.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

DBTech Multi-purpose Handheld Steamer

If budget is your primary concern, this handheld steam cleaner is a good choice. It comes with a set of accessories that lets you clean flat surfaces, drapes and more. The reservoir holds 6 ounces of water and the tip heats up to 210 degrees.

Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Other products worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.