Make your own stickers with Cricut

Cricut makes computer-controlled cutting machines for home crafters to use in the design and personalization of mugs, tote bags and anything with a smooth surface. Cricut machines are not printers. Where printers apply ink to paper, Cricut machines cut your design out of paper, vinyl, fabric, sticker paper, foam and similar materials.

What can Cricut machines make?

Cricut machines can precisely cut out just about anything that can be printed.

Print and cut custom cards for special occasions.

Use iron-on vinyl transfers to make custom shirts, hats and tote bags.

Cut stencils for spray painting.

Make vinyl decals for coffee mugs, shot glasses and more.

Create your own Christmas ornaments.

Make adhesive wall decals.

Print and cut stickers.

What materials can I use with a Cricut machine?

Paper: Virtually any paper up to and including cardstock and foil.

Vinyl: Iron-on, window-cling and adhesive vinyl.

Fabrics: Felt, silk, cotton and many common fabrics.

Cricut Design Space

This is the web-based design software you use with your Cricut cutting machine. It’s an app you download and a place where you go to set up your new Cricut machine, browse projects, start designing and more. Cricut has its own online design software that takes your own personal plan, drawing, shape or text or any of the tens of thousands of items from their virtual library and sends it to your Cricut machine to be cut out.

What can you do with Design Space?

You are limited only by your imagination.

Create pre-made projects.

Design your own projects.

Use a variety of fonts to design your text-only layouts.

Stay in touch with the Cricut community.

Share your projects with the Cricut community.

Smart materials

The latest Cricut machines are designed to work with their line of smart materials. All you do is place your choice of smart vinyl, iron-on or cardstock between the machine guides, press the button and the machine loads itself, keeping your smart materials perfectly aligned, even with intricate cuts.

How to make a sticker with Cricut

Set up your Cricut machine

To get started, all you need is an iOS, Android and Windows computer, tablet or smartphone and an internet connection. Open Cricut’s Design Space and the app will walk you step by step through the setup process.

Watch the videos

Cricut has printable step-by-step guides, tutorials, e-courses and classes, all designed to make your learning experience simple, straightforward and easily understandable.

Introduction: Design Space Tour: Here's where you get a quick tour of Cricut's design software from the home screen to the menu to the toolbars and canvases.

Introduction to Crafting: Terms & Supplies: Here you learn the basics of crafting from Alex, the guide who teaches you about crafting terms, devices, apps, materials and the tools you need to get started.

Introduction to Crafting: 3 Ways to Design: Here's where you get guidance from start to finish on the many different ways you can design and make projects with your machine.

Learning Library: These free resources help you learn to quickly and accurately determine the materials and tools that are right for your project.

Blog: This online resource has how-to articles for projects such as how to make custom decals, vinyl stickers, labels and personalized greeting cards. You'll also find tips and tricks and holiday ideas.

Live Workshop: Vinyl Stickers: This Zoom crafting session is for beginner and intermediate sticker makers. It covers everything from the fundamentals of designing and making simple stickers to more complex projects.

Design your own sticker

Work online with Cricut’s library or design your own sticker from scratch. You can download images and fonts and work offline, too.

Your first cut

New Cricut machines come with a pre-installed project. Follow the onscreen instructions and add the finishing touches to your work using the tools and accessories that come with your machine purchase.

What you need to buy

A Cricut machine

Cricut Explore 3 Matless Cutting Machine for All Crafts

This new machine is twice as fast as the earlier model. The premium fine-point blade makes precise, intricate cuts on vinyl decals, sticker cardstock and more and is compatible with new Smart Materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Circuit Joy Machine

This compact, portable smart machine creates customized labels and works with paper, vinyl, iron-on and more. It connects to your Android, iOS and Windows devices via Bluetooth and can print banners up to 20 feet long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cricut Maker 3 Smart Cutting Machine

This Bluetooth machine cuts more than 300 different kinds of materials from delicate paper to fabric to leather. It is compatible with all the new smart materials, such as smart vinyl, smart iron-on, smart cardstock and more.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Supplies

Cutting Mat for Cricut

These one-foot-square nonslip mats are great for cutting medium-weight materials such as vinyl, adhesive paper, printable fabric and more. They are made of polyvinyl chloride and are durable and environmentally friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Stickers, Decals and More

You get 21 feet of matte finish, fade-proof and dishwasher-safe vinyl that is ideal for outdoor use in all weather and sticks to just about any surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cricut Vinyl Transfer Tape

This 12-inch-wide roll is 10 feet long and ideal for making stickers, decals and labels that are easily removable. Blue grid lines make it easy for you to lay out your artwork and text.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cricut Smart Paper Sticker Cardstock

This paper has an adhesive backing so you can skip the glue and avoid the hassle. You just load it and go, because it works without a cutting mat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Just getting started?

Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle

Everything you need to get started is right here in one box. You get the wireless Cricut machine, a tool kit with spatula, weeder, scraper, scissors and tweezers along with an e-guide, project ideas and designs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gotega Accessories Bundle for Cricut Makers Machine

The included tool set is a must for your craft room. It comes with scissors, tweezers, a weeder, a spatula and a scraper. You also get heat transfer sheets, vinyl, transfer tape and tutorials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

