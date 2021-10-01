Best LED Lightstrips

Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
News
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
New Jersey
Northern Suburbs
Queens
Staten Island
Coronavirus
Crime
Reopening Schools
Traffic
Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ
National News
Politics
PIX on Politics
Hochul Administration
Monica Makes It Happen
Changemakers
It’s a G Thing
Top Stories
Man gropes teenage girl on Manhattan subway
Arthur Avenue businesses in the Bronx thrilled to celebrate Columbus Day after pandemic pause
Video
Man stabs 17-year-old bus rider in the face on Bronx bus
Suspected cartel gunmen in north Mexico kill 3-year-old boy
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Beat The Heat
Mr. G
Byron Miranda
Stacy-Ann Gooden
Morning News
Dan Mannarino
Betty Nguyen
John Muller
Ojinika Obiekwe
The O List
Ben Aaron
Marysol Castro
Marissa Torres
Byron Miranda
Top Stories
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Ty Defoe at The Cooper Union
Video
Top Stories
I Wanna Know: 'Real Housewives' star Kenya Moore on how to know if your kid is cut out for competition
Video
‘Batwoman’: Actresses Javicia Leslie, Robin Givens give season 3 sneak peek
Video
‘Wolf Point’: Dr. Ian Smith writes new crime novel
Video
The Rick H. Show: How the podcast connects with the Latinx community
Video
Sports
Yankees
Mets
The Big Game
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Prescott, Cowboys beat Giants 44-20 year after ankle injury
Top Stories
Rangers, Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal
Top Stories
Watch NY Blitz on PIX11 Sundays at 11 a.m.
'Shoeless' Joe Jackson autographed photo sells for $1.47M
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme
Bogaerts, Red Sox dent Cole, beat Yanks 6-2 in AL wild card
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Broadway Profiles
Calendar
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
Newsletters
PIX11 News App
PIX11 Careers
Report It!
Advertise With Us!
Sharing media with PIX11
Post a Job
Find a Job
PIX11 Partners
Advertise With Us!
Marysol Castro
BestReviews
Top Stories
Spoil yourself this Fall
Video
Top Stories
Venus fall denim trends
Video
Top Stories
Current: A new way to manage your money
Video
Macy’s and De Beers Forevermark team up to release new line of diamond jewelry: Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark
Video
Early Holiday Shopping Tips from Brad’s Deals
Video
UHC is improving social determinants to help keep people out of the doctor’s office
Video
Search
Search
Search
Best LED Lightstrips