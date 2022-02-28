Which LG washer is best?

A washer is a common appliance in homes that saves time and effort, especially for large families. There are many models available with different features and capacities, so how can you choose the one that suits your needs the best?

LG is a reputable company with over 70 years of experience in designing and manufacturing consumer electronics. LG produces various high-end washers with a range of features.

What to know before you buy an LG washer

Types of washers

The primary consideration is the type of washer you need. The main types are front-load and top-load. Top-load washers are usually cheaper and are often easier to use. On the other hand, front-load washers are quieter, have a larger capacity and offer a greater variety of wash cycles. Some machines incorporate both the washer and dryer, a good choice if space is limited. However, these tend to be more expensive.

Capacity

Washers come in various sizes, which dictates their overall capacity. Compact washers are designed to slide under a kitchen countertop and usually have a capacity of 1.8-3 cubic feet. Larger models with a 4- or 5-cubic-foot capacity are a better choice for families and can hold bulky items like duvets or blankets.

Speed

Washers with high-powered motors have faster spin speeds, which are measured in revolutions per minute. Speeds typically range from 800-1,600 rpm. A higher speed is beneficial for removing water during the spin cycle and reduces drying times. A washer with an adjustable spin speed will give greater control over the wash cycles and is better for washing delicate items.

What to look for in a quality LG washer

Controls

Many modern washers have digital controls and display screens that allow you to fine-tune the cycles for the types of clothes being washed. This may be overly complicated for some users, so a model with standard knobs and buttons might be preferable. Top-load washers tend to have the most user-friendly controls but may lack a variety of cycles.

Efficiency

Washers can be expensive to use, as they need a supply of both water and electricity. High-efficiency washers use less water and use less energy for heating it, which can save on both over time. They need a special kind of detergent to be effective, and it’s slightly more expensive than regular detergent, but it’s condensed so a bottle of it lasts longer.

Extra features

Some high-end washers are loaded with innovative features, but these come at a premium. They usually have extra cycles for delicate items or uncommon materials and offer greater control over the functions. Some have a steam option for removing stubborn stains, while the most advanced can connect to smart devices, allowing them to be operated remotely.

How much you can expect to spend on an LG washer

For under $1,000 there are plenty of top-load washers available and some compact front loaders. For a high-capacity front loader with lots of cycles and WiFi connectivity, expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,500.

LG washer FAQ

Are LG washers noisy?

A. Often, the cheaper the washer, the noisier it will be, especially on the spin cycle. Front-load washers tend to be the quietest. A washer with adjustable feet can be installed perfectly level, which reduces vibrations and excessive noise.

Do LG washers need a hot-water supply?

A. Some do and some don’t. A washer without a hot-water supply usually has an electric heater to regulate the temperature, which can increase running costs. Washers that accept a hot supply have quicker cycles since the water doesn’t need to be heated internally.

Are high-efficiency LG washers effective?

A. High-efficiency washers can save up to 6,000 gallons of water a year for a family of four. However, they tend to have longer cycles to compensate. But HE washers are Energy Star compliant, which means they use less electricity even with their longer cycles.

What’s the best LG washer to buy?

Top LG washer

HE Mega Capacity Front Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: This high-capacity washer is ideal for large families and can accept a full set of king-size bedding.

What you’ll love: It features a digital control panel with dual LED displays and can connect to smart devices via Bluetooth. It’s versatile, too, with 14 wash cycles and a steam-clean setting for stubborn stains. There’s even a cycle designed to remove household allergens.

What you should consider: This model is only available in graphite gray.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Top LG washer for the money

Ultra Large Top Load Washer

What you need to know: This budget-friendly washer has a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity and uses less water and electricity than a conventional front loader.

What you’ll love: It has a rust-resistant stainless steel drum and eight preset wash cycles with three temperature settings.

What you should consider: It has a relatively low spin speed of 950 rpm.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Front Load Washer & Dryer Combo

What you need to know: This 2-in-1 machine can wash and dry your clothes. It has a turbo mode that reduces wash times by up to 30 minutes.

What you’ll love: It has a very quiet operation and can connect to your smartphone or Google and Alexa for remotely activating the wash cycles.

What you should consider: The drying function can be time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

